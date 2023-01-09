Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 4:03 p.m. EST
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage. NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down. The problems on Wednesday stranded some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered the outage, which upended travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said he directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. The breakdown showed how much American air travel depends on an antiquated computer system that generates alerts called NOTAMs — or Notice to Air Missions — to pilots and others.
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Turkey has $500,000 bounty on Enes Kanter Freedom
Turkey has placed a $500,000 bounty on basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom. The Turkish Minute published a story this week in which they say the Turkish Interior Ministry has published its Terrorist Wanted List. Kanter is included on the list, and there is a $500,000 bounty for information that would lead to the capture of... The post Turkey has $500,000 bounty on Enes Kanter Freedom appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
