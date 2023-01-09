ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

AP News Summary at 4:03 p.m. EST

Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage. NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down. The problems on Wednesday stranded some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered the outage, which upended travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said he directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. The breakdown showed how much American air travel depends on an antiquated computer system that generates alerts called NOTAMs — or Notice to Air Missions — to pilots and others.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Turkey has $500,000 bounty on Enes Kanter Freedom

Turkey has placed a $500,000 bounty on basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom. The Turkish Minute published a story this week in which they say the Turkish Interior Ministry has published its Terrorist Wanted List. Kanter is included on the list, and there is a $500,000 bounty for information that would lead to the capture of... The post Turkey has $500,000 bounty on Enes Kanter Freedom appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy