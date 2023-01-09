Read full article on original website
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Where similarities between government attacks in Brazil and the U.S. begin — and end
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Guilherme Casarões, political science professor in Brazil, about the parallels between Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro in the wake of riots in the Brazilian capital.
Journalist says Netanyahu's new government is a 'threat to Israeli democracy'
Israel's new government is the most right-wing government in the country's history. In order to regain his position as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was sworn into office Dec. 29, entered into a coalition with ultra-Orthodox religious parties and ultra-nationalist parties. British-born Israeli journalist Anshel Pfeffer profiled Netanyahu in his...
Syrians struggle with soaring prices, currency collapse and fuel shortages
In Syria, fighting in the civil war has become less frequent and the regime of President Bashar Assad has solidified its hold on much of the country. But even in places controlled by the government, Syrians are struggling with soaring prices, a currency collapse and fuel shortages. NPR's Ruth Sherlock spoke with a Syrian visiting Lebanon about how even the basics are hard to get.
Condoleezza Rice calls for 'urgency' in sending weapons and money to Ukraine
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice thinks the way forward for the war in Ukraine is: more, now. More weapons and more money to Ukraine's forces trying to kick Russia out of their country. "My argument is simply, let's have a sense of urgency about getting everything to the Ukrainians...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Flights were grounded across the U.S. as the FAA scrambled to fix a system outage
President Biden ordered an investigation into what happened. NPR's Dwane Brown talks to Leslie Josephs, an airline reporter with CNBC, about theissue with a pre-flight safety notification system.
White House on classified Biden documents: 'This has been done in a transparent way'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Friday that the administration has been transparent about classified documents found at President Biden's home.
Suspect in the New Year's Eve machete attack near Times Square faces federal charges
NEW YORK — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve is now facing federal terrorism charges after he became determined to wage jihad against the U.S. government, authorities announced Tuesday. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement...
