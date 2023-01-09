Read full article on original website
Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Personally Offered Ke Huy Quan to Join the MCU
Ke Huy Quan is back with a vengeance. The actor once made a big splash in films like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom but was unable to truly land a role for many years. Now, the actor returned to theaters with a stunning performance in Everything Everywhere all at Once, which just recently won him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.
‘RRR’ Star is Waiting for His Marvel Role
Being in a Marvel movie is all the rage even as the franchise enters a brand new phase of uncertainty. That statement isn’t just for those in Hollywood, as we saw an influx of more international stars joining the franchises, such as The Marvels including Park Seo-joon, Eternals‘ diverse cast, and Ms. Marvel including some Bollywood cameos. The franchise is going international and it seems actor NTR Jr., who recently had a breakout role internationally with RRR, is just “waiting for it to happen” as well.
Marvel Studios and a Cinematic Déjà-Vu of 2022
We’ve entered a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise continues to grow in new ways while showing some slowdown in its box office development. The films are still successful and big hits, but they’re not taking the box office completely by storm. Discussions online are talking about a franchise that is “watering down” what it has to offer while general audiences according to the Internet are facing fatigue.
Kumail Nanjiani Addresses Status of ‘Eternals’ Sequel
Marvel Studios’ Eternals went through 7000 years’ worth of MCU history and explored the mysterious beings’ journey on the planet. It further elaborated on the origin of the Celestials and ended with the Eternals preventing the emergence of Tiamut. However, their plan didn’t go exactly as they thought it would. After the emergence was sabotaged, Arishem the judge abducted the earthly Eternals, to evaluate their memories in order to judge humankind on Earth.
Giancarlo Esposito is Ready to Roll into the MCU
It’s not a surprise that Giancarlo Esposito became one of the “top actors” that fans want to see joining the big Marvel family because of his excellent performance in shows such as Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian, to the point that the actor himself it’s interested in receiving that Disney money but not in the way that MCU fans think.
Ryan Reynolds Teases a Collision of Icons in ‘Wolverine and Deadpool’
The third installment of the Deadpool franchise is quickly becoming one of Marvel Studios most anticipated projects if not one the most talked about. Since star Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman was coming out of retirement from the character of Logan to co-star in the untitled film, the project has been in the news fairly consistently. While there are plenty of theories about what the plot of the film will include (and what the title might be!) little is known about the film which goes into production in the Fall of 2023 and plenty of questions about how the very R-rated Deadpool will fit in the very PG-13 MCU.
3-for-3: Three Comic Book Arcs We’d Love to See Adapted in ‘Black Panther 3’
Though she says it will be a while before it hits the screen, Black Panther star Letitia Wright’s assertion that a third installment in the franchise is “already in the works” has us thinking about the future! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left a lot of paths to be explored in the future and some characters being introduced in other properties make for some interesting speculation about what stories Ryan Coogler may have in mind for Black Panther 3. Here are a few that we’d like to see on the big screen.
Matt Reeves Provides Update on ‘The Batman’ Sequel Script
The landscape of Warner’s DC films has been in major upheaval since James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as co-CEOs to oversee the newly formed DC Studios. Various projects, including Wonder Woman 3 and a sequel to Black Adam, have been scrapped in favor of a fresh start for the new executive creative team. One project that has remained on the slate following these changes, however, is the upcoming sequel to The Batman. It’s confirmed that the Matt Reeves-directed 2022 film will be the first in a new saga overseen by the filmmaker which will exist in a universe that will apparently be separate from whatever creative direction Gunn and Safran lead at DC Studios.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Matt Murdock Gets a New Funko
Spider-Man: No Way Home was a major release back in 2020, as it not only brought back one of Marvel’s most iconic characters to the silver screen but also acted as a gateway into the multiverse storyline of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe saga. Yet, the film managed to be so much more than that with some great performances from the MCU characters and those that made their grand return from past entries of the many iterations this franchise has seen.
RUMOR: ‘The Flash’ Reshoots Scheduled for This Month
The Flash has had one of the most out-there productions we may have witnessed for any comic book property or even film. Not only was the film in development hell for many years, it got passed on from one director to the next. At one point, it seemed inevitable that they’d skip the project altogether but surprisingly It director Andrés Muschietti ended up taking the helm.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Wins Best Animated Picture at Golden Globes
Inu-Oh Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. This adaptation of Pinocchio comes after Disney had its own version of the classic children’s fantasy novel released this year by director Robert Zemeckis. The Disney+ exclusive film starring Tom Hanks was critically panned and labeled as a poor recreation of Disney’s 1940 animated film.
William H. Macy Joins ‘Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes’ Cast
The next chapter of the Planet of the Apes franchise has added a Hollywood stalwart to its ranks. William H. Macy has joined the cast for the 20th Century’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in a currently unknown role. He will be joining Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon in the latest installment. Wes Ball, who helmed the Maze Runner film series, is set to direct based on a screenplay written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.
Pedro Pascal is Down to Become a Marvel Hero
Marvel Studios remains a hot commodity for actors, especially as they are busy preparing for the next era of projects that lead into the new duo of Avengers films. Marvel Studios has not only been casting new talent in the industry but also saw a pivot to include already well-established actors such as Mahershala Ali leading a Blade film; whenever it gets the cameras rolling. Now, it seems that Pedro Pascal is also excited to potentially join the franchise.
