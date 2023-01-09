Raiders sign 13 to reserve/future deals

The 2022 season is over and moves for the offseason roster begin post haste. today the Raiders filled out that offseason roster with 13 players that have been added on reserve/future contracts.

They are as follows

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College

Isiah Brown CB 6-0 185 Florida International

Bryce Cosby CB 5-10 185 Ball State

Julian Diaz P 6-1 215 Nevada

Jalen Elliott S 6-0 205 Notre Dame

Cole Fotheringham TE 6-4 245 Utah

Vitaliy Gurman G 6-3 305 Toledo

Sebastian Gutierrez T 6-6 295 Minot State

Chris Lacy WR 6-3 205 Oklahoma State

Kana’I Mauga LB 6-2 245 USC

Jordan Meredith G 6-2 300 Western Kentucky

DJ Turner WR 5-9 205 Pittsburgh

Austin Walter RB 5-8 190 Rice

Isaiah Zuber WR 6-0 190 Mississippi State

Most of the players here were on the team’s practice squad during the season