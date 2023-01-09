Raiders sign 13 to reserve/future deals
The 2022 season is over and moves for the offseason roster begin post haste. today the Raiders filled out that offseason roster with 13 players that have been added on reserve/future contracts.
They are as follows
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College
Isiah Brown CB 6-0 185 Florida International
Bryce Cosby CB 5-10 185 Ball State
Julian Diaz P 6-1 215 Nevada
Jalen Elliott S 6-0 205 Notre Dame
Cole Fotheringham TE 6-4 245 Utah
Vitaliy Gurman G 6-3 305 Toledo
Sebastian Gutierrez T 6-6 295 Minot State
Chris Lacy WR 6-3 205 Oklahoma State
Kana’I Mauga LB 6-2 245 USC
Jordan Meredith G 6-2 300 Western Kentucky
DJ Turner WR 5-9 205 Pittsburgh
Austin Walter RB 5-8 190 Rice
Isaiah Zuber WR 6-0 190 Mississippi State
Most of the players here were on the team’s practice squad during the season
