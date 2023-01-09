ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Man wanted for shooting in Scott County

RAW VIDEO: Police, school officials hold news conference on threats to Perryville High School. Law enforcement and school leaders gave an update on the investigation during a news conference on Friday afternoon, January 13. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Heartland Pets 1/13/23. Schools closed today over threat in Perry County...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

School threat investigation Perry County Mo.

The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Pets 1/13/23

RAW VIDEO: Police, school officials hold news conference on threats to Perryville High School. Law enforcement and school leaders gave an update on the investigation during a news conference on Friday afternoon, January 13. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. No school today in Perry County District 32 - following another...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials have identified a person of interest in threats made toward the Perryville High School. According to Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt, they have identified a person of interest; however, it’s an ongoing investigation and they won’t release any other information. Law enforcement and...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

More money to be focused on roads in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a million dollars is set aside to fix roads and drainage in Sikeston, Mo. The city council voted on the issue at their latest meeting on Monday, January 9. According to the city’s website, these funds will cover fixing intersections, industrial roads, and residential...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Paducah Police release 2022 crime report

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police report crime has dropped or remained steady in the city for a fifth year. In their 2022 report, police said crimes against people dropped nine percent and crimes against property increased six percent. Crimes against persons are considered murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police looking for theft suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a theft. According to police, the man is wanted in connection with a theft that was reported on January 9 by a business in the 200 block of S. Kingshighway. They said some clothing items were stolen from the business.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
KFVS12

SoutheastHEALTH celebrates opening of new facility with ribbon cutting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the west side of Cape Girardeau Thursday morning for the new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services. The 70,000-square-foot, $25 million facility will be home to the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, as well as Women’s Integrated Health...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
FOX 2

Best BBQ in Illinois, according to the Food Network

ST. LOUIS — Not everyone thinks of southern Illinois barbecue. Chicago tends to overwhelm lists of the best food in the state. The Food Network just picked a Murphysboro restaurant for their “50 States of Barbecue” list. The owner of 17th St BBQ has several Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest wins under […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy