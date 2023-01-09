Read full article on original website
Man wanted for shooting in Scott County
RAW VIDEO: Police, school officials hold news conference on threats to Perryville High School. Law enforcement and school leaders gave an update on the investigation during a news conference on Friday afternoon, January 13. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Heartland Pets 1/13/23. Schools closed today over threat in Perry County...
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
Heartland Pets 1/13/23
Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials have identified a person of interest in threats made toward the Perryville High School. According to Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt, they have identified a person of interest; however, it’s an ongoing investigation and they won’t release any other information. Law enforcement and...
‘Juveniles need to know this is a serious game’: Williamson Co. sheriff speaks after series of drive-by shootings
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people face charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in southern Ill. One of those suspects is a juvenile charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said juveniles who are unlawfully using firearms isn’t just a local issue,...
Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Man wanted in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.; considered armed, dangerous
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. Bryce Jordan Johnson is wanted on charges of first-degree assault. The sheriff says do not approach or contact Johnson if you see him. He is considered armed and dangerous. According...
More money to be focused on roads in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a million dollars is set aside to fix roads and drainage in Sikeston, Mo. The city council voted on the issue at their latest meeting on Monday, January 9. According to the city’s website, these funds will cover fixing intersections, industrial roads, and residential...
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
Cape Girardeau police investigating report of shots fired on North St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 600 block of North Street. According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 600 block of North Street around 12:01 p.m. on Friday, January 13. Officers found multiple shell casings in the area. Currently,...
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is drawing attention. The boat has been anchored in the same location for several weeks. The engine has been removed and the cabin closed. The mast has been removed and tied to the rails to...
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
Paducah Police release 2022 crime report
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police report crime has dropped or remained steady in the city for a fifth year. In their 2022 report, police said crimes against people dropped nine percent and crimes against property increased six percent. Crimes against persons are considered murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and...
Cape Girardeau police looking for theft suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a theft. According to police, the man is wanted in connection with a theft that was reported on January 9 by a business in the 200 block of S. Kingshighway. They said some clothing items were stolen from the business.
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Classes at the Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School resumed after police received a call reporting a possible threat. Both buildings were searched and are now secure. According to Perryville police, they received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming...
Contour officials say no delayed flights at Cape Girardeau airport after nationwide grounding by FAA
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - Officials with Contour tell us there were no delayed flights out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. This after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday morning, January 11 a computer system failure led to flights being delayed nationwide. The administration has since lifted...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
SoutheastHEALTH celebrates opening of new facility with ribbon cutting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the west side of Cape Girardeau Thursday morning for the new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services. The 70,000-square-foot, $25 million facility will be home to the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, as well as Women’s Integrated Health...
Best BBQ in Illinois, according to the Food Network
ST. LOUIS — Not everyone thinks of southern Illinois barbecue. Chicago tends to overwhelm lists of the best food in the state. The Food Network just picked a Murphysboro restaurant for their “50 States of Barbecue” list. The owner of 17th St BBQ has several Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest wins under […]
