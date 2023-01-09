Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
Related
KYTV
Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
Springfield man arrested after stolen vehicles, property found
A man from Springfield was arrested after stolen vehicles were found on his property.
Springfield woman arrested for siccing dog on gas station employees while stealing cigarettes
Billie Jean Cummings, 34, of Springfield, was arrested on Jan. 6 and formally charged with a felony count of first-degree robbery and three misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe announces retirement, new opportunity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. The Springfield Police Department’s Pension Board approved Officer Priebe’s duty disability retirement. Priebe will become a school security specialist with the Republic School District.
KYTV
Judge sentences Strafford, Mo., man for killing wife, in-laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Strafford, Mo. man to prison for killing his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. A judge sentenced him to three consecutive life sentences. “I got my gun...
Woman accused of breaking Springfield worker’s shoulder with shopping cart, stealing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting a Walmart employee with a shopping cart while trying to steal, resulting in breaking the employee’s arm. Sky Bailey Gray, 24, of Galena, Missouri, was in a Springfield Walmart when the altercation took place, according to a police report. Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. […]
KYTV
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants. Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties. The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with...
Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught on camera stealing packages in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives are investigating a theft in south Springfield. A home security camera captured video of a man stealing two packages at the front door. The crime happened on January 5 in the 1100 block of East Meadowlark Street just before 4:30 p.m.
Incident report describes what led to a dog attack at Willard Intermediate South
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarksfirst.com obtained incident reports from Springfield Animal Control regarding the dog attacks that occurred on December 20 at Willard Intermediate South. An officer stated in one of the reports they were called to 630 S Miller Road at 12:35 p.m. for dog bite victims. The officer stated a woman told them she […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Expect Traffic Delays on I-49 in Jasper County for utility work
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect traffic delays on I-49 between Route HH and I-44 near Carthage. The delay will be for a short time between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, January 19. Traffic will be slowed in both directions to allow crews to work on a...
ksgf.com
Teen Charged With Parking Lot Shooting In Springfield
(KTTS News) — A teenager is charged with a shooting in October on a parking lot near Battlefield and Kansas in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged 17-year-old Antwon Taylor after a man suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived. KY3 says Taylor has been certified as an adult in the...
“Where is the bread at”: alleged burglar gets four felonies as an adult
Zamarus Latrell Corley, 18, of Springfield, is being charged with four felonies; one count of first-degree attempted robbery, one count of first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action.
KYTV
Public survey shows what changes Springfieldians would like to see in city bus system
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities is trying to improve the city’s bus system. And while the company is still in the midst of a comprehensive study to determine what changes people would like to see, CU recently presented to the city council the results of an online survey.
KYTV
Judge sentences man for theft at Stockton, Mo. AMVETS Post
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for the May 2022 burglary of the AMVETS Post in Stockton. Irvin Rill, of Pettis County, Mo., pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case. The judge sentenced him to four years. Deputies arrested Hill at his home. Investigators believe...
KTTS
Several Inches Of Snow Reported North Of Springfield
(KTTS News) — Heavy snow fell during the morning rush hour, leaving slush on roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service says Springfield got .7 of an inch at the airport. But the heavier amounts fell north of here. 3.5 inches of snow was reported in Macks Creek and...
KYTV
Police issue warrant for the arrest of teenager wanted for shooting at a Springfield parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in October. Antwon Taylor, 17, faces charges in the shooting on October 3 near Battlefield and Kansas. Police have not arrested Taylor. Investigators say one man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound...
933kwto.com
Authorities Searching for Suspect Charged with Forgery
Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of forgery. Reports say 28-year-old Kodie Ray has a felony warrant out for his arrest on charges of forgery in the Springfield area. Authorities believe he is somewhere in Greene County, but have not specified further.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash
A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
Comments / 0