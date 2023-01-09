ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Judge sentences Strafford, Mo., man for killing wife, in-laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Strafford, Mo. man to prison for killing his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. A judge sentenced him to three consecutive life sentences. “I got my gun...
STRAFFORD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Teen Charged With Parking Lot Shooting In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A teenager is charged with a shooting in October on a parking lot near Battlefield and Kansas in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged 17-year-old Antwon Taylor after a man suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived. KY3 says Taylor has been certified as an adult in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Judge sentences man for theft at Stockton, Mo. AMVETS Post

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for the May 2022 burglary of the AMVETS Post in Stockton. Irvin Rill, of Pettis County, Mo., pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case. The judge sentenced him to four years. Deputies arrested Hill at his home. Investigators believe...
STOCKTON, MO
KTTS

Several Inches Of Snow Reported North Of Springfield

(KTTS News) — Heavy snow fell during the morning rush hour, leaving slush on roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service says Springfield got .7 of an inch at the airport. But the heavier amounts fell north of here. 3.5 inches of snow was reported in Macks Creek and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Authorities Searching for Suspect Charged with Forgery

Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of forgery. Reports say 28-year-old Kodie Ray has a felony warrant out for his arrest on charges of forgery in the Springfield area. Authorities believe he is somewhere in Greene County, but have not specified further.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash

A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
HOLLISTER, MO

