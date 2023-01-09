The action in City Under One Roof, Iris Yamashita’s taut debut novel, plays out against a backdrop of natural splendor and eerie desolation. The fictional Point Mettier, Alaska, is popular with temperate-weather tourists looking for glaciers and mountains. But by the time winter arrives, the only ones left are the town’s 200 or so year-round residents—all of whom live in Davidson Condos, a gloomy apartment building that locals call Dave-Co. There’s just a single road out of town, and come January, snow and ice frequently render it unpassable. The remoteness complicates a criminal probe involving a detective who, at least initially, has more pressing tasks on her agenda.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO