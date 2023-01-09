—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue. A manager told police that a male suspect entered the store at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. After arguing with other customers, and appearing to be intoxicated, the manager said the suspect grabbed two Dewalt drills, valued at $300, off of a counter and ran from the store.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO