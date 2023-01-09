Read full article on original website
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry programLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Bleacher Report Says ‘Nope’ for Vikings on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings are fashionable upset suspects this weekend in the NFC’s Wildcard Round. Minnesota is matched up against the New York Giants, a team that lost to the Vikings under three weeks ago by just three points. And Bleacher Report is one of the entities choosing the Giants...
Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants
NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Former Pro Bowl WR: Lamar Jackson should sit out playoff game vs. Bengals
Few, if any, would give the Baltimore Ravens a chance at beating the Cincinnati Bengals on the road Sunday night in their wild-card game if starting quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't return from injury. With Jackson's status still up in the air as of Tuesday afternoon — as well as his...
Tom Brady hints he decided to retire one day after Buccaneers' 2021 season ended
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have revealed exactly when he decided to temporarily retire from playing last winter. As explained by the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hall-of-Famer Steve Young and Brady discussed the possibility that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers could soon ride off into the sunset during the latest edition of the "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show and podcast.
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Did Former Steelers QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Praise Rookie George Pickens While Taking A Shot At Chase Claypool?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Wide Receiver George Pickens wowed the NFL with some of the most amazing catches of the season. Pickens gained notoriety throughout the league for his incredible hands and ability to contort his body to come down in bounds. The rookie made the catch of the year against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the 2022 season. The Steelers’ former quarterback released his latest episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger and sang the rookie phenom’s praises.
Vikings fans called out by Giants "I thought it would be a lot louder"
The league announced that the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants will face off Sunday in this weekend’s NFL Wild Card at 3:30 PM central time. These two teams played on Christmas Eve, where kicker Greg Joseph booted a Vikings-record 61-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 27-24 victory over the Giants.
Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Another brother duo could be teaming up in Pittsburgh
The Steelers have had a knack for bringing talented bloodlines to Pittsburgh. With free agency just a couple of months away, they may be looking to pair up two more brothers in 2023. Pittsburgh is in need of a linebacker, especially with Devin Bush likely on his way out. So,...
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Massive News About RJ Barrett
Having Barrett back in the starting lineups is fantastic news for the Knicks, who are 4-6 in their last ten games. The former Duke star is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in 35 games. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Knicks are the seventh seed in...
Thank Giants fans for those lower-than-normal Vikings playoff ticket prices
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are in the playoffs, with game one set for Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New York Giants.And while Vikings fever is peaking, Sunday's tickets are going for lower prices than expected.MORE: Vikings beat Bears 29-13 in final regular season game, will host Giants in 1st round of playoffsYou can cheer from the upper level for $130. Mid-level seats are selling for $250, and lower-level premium seats are just more than $1,000. That's far cheaper than past year's playoff games.Mike Nowakowski, owner of Ticket King, blames the Giants for the price drop."Giants fans...
