Niagara Falls, NY

YAHOO!

Traffic stop results in drug arrest in Taylor

Jan. 12—A traffic stop late Wednesday led to the arrest of an Old Forge man on narcotics charges, borough police said Thursday. Brandon Donald Morin, 28, 612 Oak St., was taken into custody after officers pulled him over just before midnight on North Main Avenue near Depot Street for driving erratically, police said.
TAYLOR, PA
YAHOO!

South Scranton man arrested on drug charges

Jan. 12—A 46-year-old South Scranton man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after investigators found crystal methamphetamine during a search of his home, city police said. Officers from the Street Crimes Unit originally went to Michael J. Schaub's home at 428 Prospect Ave. with members of the U.S. Marshal...
SCRANTON, PA
YAHOO!

Clifford Twp. man charged with Elkview Country Club vandalism

Jan. 12—A Susquehanna County man surrendered Thursday to face charges he caused more than $60,000 in damage to a Greenfield Twp. golf course while joyriding on a utility vehicle late last year. Cullen T. Chesnick, 22, 2668 State Route 247, Clifford Twp., was released on $5,000 unsecured bail after...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI

On January 9, 2023 at 9:16 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andre A. Payne 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On January 9, 2023, Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Lockport Road in the town...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WBRE

Police seize 33 grams of meth, stolen gun

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested a man after they say he was found passed out in a car with a stolen gun and multiple drugs in Tunkhannock. According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to a business on State Route 6 for a suspicious […]
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI

On January 9, 2023 at 4:17 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Juan T. Jenkins, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Driving while Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated with a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On January 9, 2023, Troopers responded to...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two teens arrested after shots fired incident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in Amherst, according to the Amherst Police Department. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to a report of shots fired at a commercial plaza in the area of Sweet Home Road and Pheasant Run. According to […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wheatfield man charged with DWI after pursuit

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wheatfield man was arrested on a DWI charge, among others, following a Wednesday traffic stop that led to a pursuit by the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. John Cuillo, 45, was charged with several vehicle and traffic law violations, as well as the following misdemeanors: Just after midnight on Wednesday, a […]
WHEATFIELD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested following 2-year-old’s overdose

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a child overdose incident that occurred in April 2022, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. On April 25, 2022, deputies say they, along with South Lockport Fire Company and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old male. The […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
BUFFALO, NY

