Town of Tonawanda Police arrest two men in Hyundai theft
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced Thursday that two individuals were arrested for allegedly stealing a Hyundai vehicle in the city of Buffalo.
Five arrested in stolen vehicle pursuit, four defendants 18 and younger
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that five individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after a vehicular pursuit with police.
Report of stolen Kia leads to police chase, 5 arrests in Niagara County
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A report of a stolen Kia led to a police chase and five arrests in Niagara County on Wednesday. Three of the people arrested were minors, who were 15 or 16 years old. The Kia in question, a 2016 Sorrento, had been reported as stolen from...
YAHOO!
Traffic stop results in drug arrest in Taylor
Jan. 12—A traffic stop late Wednesday led to the arrest of an Old Forge man on narcotics charges, borough police said Thursday. Brandon Donald Morin, 28, 612 Oak St., was taken into custody after officers pulled him over just before midnight on North Main Avenue near Depot Street for driving erratically, police said.
YAHOO!
South Scranton man arrested on drug charges
Jan. 12—A 46-year-old South Scranton man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after investigators found crystal methamphetamine during a search of his home, city police said. Officers from the Street Crimes Unit originally went to Michael J. Schaub's home at 428 Prospect Ave. with members of the U.S. Marshal...
YAHOO!
Clifford Twp. man charged with Elkview Country Club vandalism
Jan. 12—A Susquehanna County man surrendered Thursday to face charges he caused more than $60,000 in damage to a Greenfield Twp. golf course while joyriding on a utility vehicle late last year. Cullen T. Chesnick, 22, 2668 State Route 247, Clifford Twp., was released on $5,000 unsecured bail after...
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI
On January 9, 2023 at 9:16 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andre A. Payne 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On January 9, 2023, Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Lockport Road in the town...
Police seize 33 grams of meth, stolen gun
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested a man after they say he was found passed out in a car with a stolen gun and multiple drugs in Tunkhannock. According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to a business on State Route 6 for a suspicious […]
Three Buffalo men arraigned on separate burglaries committed during blizzard
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that three additional arrests have been made regarding separate burglaries that occurred during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Stolen vehicle sighting in Tonawanda leads to 2 arrests; 1 still on the lam
Town of Tonawanda police say Kia and Hyundai vehicles are still being targeted by thieves, and early Thursday morning, one was found by officers.
nyspnews.com
Buffalo man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI
On January 9, 2023 at 4:17 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Juan T. Jenkins, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Driving while Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated with a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On January 9, 2023, Troopers responded to...
Two teens arrested after shots fired incident in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in Amherst, according to the Amherst Police Department. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to a report of shots fired at a commercial plaza in the area of Sweet Home Road and Pheasant Run. According to […]
Wheatfield man charged with DWI after pursuit
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wheatfield man was arrested on a DWI charge, among others, following a Wednesday traffic stop that led to a pursuit by the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. John Cuillo, 45, was charged with several vehicle and traffic law violations, as well as the following misdemeanors: Just after midnight on Wednesday, a […]
Two arrested following 2-year-old’s overdose
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a child overdose incident that occurred in April 2022, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. On April 25, 2022, deputies say they, along with South Lockport Fire Company and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old male. The […]
Wheatfield man facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for police
A Wheatfield man is facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for Niagara County police early Wednesday morning.
Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering A $2,500 Reward For These Men [Photo]
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $2,500 reward for two men in connection to a shooting in Tonawanda. On December 22, 2022, a security guard was shot at 300 Sawyer Ave in the Town of Tonawanda. One suspect, 31-year-old Ibben Akbar, has been arrested, but police are searching for two other suspects.
Tonawanda Police shows Buffalo Strong spirit to help an 18-year-old
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking to help an 18-year-old who's left paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
Man sentenced to 33 months in prison, threatened to kill Amherst police officers
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Getzville man was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison after threatening to kill Amherst police officers on social media.
Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
