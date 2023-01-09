ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 119

Denny Owens
4d ago

Our government is out of hand. they have no right telling us how to cook our food, heat our house or how to live our lives. They all need to go and let's start over with people who care about this Country and not getting rich on the people who pay their wages!

Reply(6)
136
chopper 1
4d ago

Gas stoves and gas heating of our homes have been around for about 150 years. The government has lost their minds. Maybe they want the people to go back to cooking out food on an old cast iron stove. Wood Burning. Won’t have enough trees to go around.

Reply(8)
87
thenewaftermath
4d ago

it very clear that our government is way to big and is over reaching it original intended purposes. we are in serious need of a major overhaul.

Reply
71
