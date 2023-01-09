Halloween might be long gone, but the second Friday of 2023 is bringing some eerie vibes. As the first Friday the 13th of the new year, some might say it’s a good omen to get it over with sooner rather than later, but three zodiac signs in particular may not see it that way. With Mars retrograde in Gemini finally ending on Jan. 12, every sign will have a lot to say — but with Mercury still retrograde, thoughts, perspectives, and ideas may not be well received just yet. While the astrology of this day doesn’t appear to be an immediate threat, the chaos surrounding Mercury and Mars is bound to mark an inauspicious Friday the 13th for three signs.

2 DAYS AGO