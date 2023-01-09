Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
Where to Eat During Northern Liberties Restaurant WeekMarilyn Johnson
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,529 tickets and there are 647 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Star To Make GCW Debut In March
New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA will make his debut for Game Changer Wrestling on March 17 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City as part of the promotion’s GCW Eye For An Eye event. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am Eastern.
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 To Take Place In Los Angeles
Ring of Honor has revealed the location for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Fans who are in attendance for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles were treated to a graphic saying that ROH would be returning to the Kia Forum for the big event, which will take place on March 31st, 2023.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bobby Fish and More Set for NJPW Battle In The Valley Pre-show, NJPW Thanks Fans for Sell Out
NJPW has announced two matches for the Battle In The Valley Pre-show. Bobby Fish will take on David Finlay, while JR Kratos will face Alex Coughlin. On a related note, NJPW has officially announced that Battle In The Valley is sold out, and that was with just one match announced – the IWGP Women’s Title match. We noted before how there was a big boost in ticket sales once Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI for the title was announced.
wrestlingheadlines.com
MLW Fusion Results 1/12/23
First Match: Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado For The MLW World Middleweight Championship. Skywalker starts things off with a Running Pump Kick. Skywalker with clubbing blows to Dorado’s back. Skywalker thrust kicks the midsection of Dorado. Skywalker kicks Dorado out of the ring. Skywalker kicks Dorado in the back. Dorado with a straight right hand. Skywalker continues to kick Dorado in the back. Skywalker applies a wrist lock. Skywalker hammers down on the left shoulder of Dorado. Skywalker applies a hammerlock. Dorado with two sharp elbow strikes. Dorado with a flying mare takeover. Dorado leapfrogs over Skywalker. Dorado thrust kicks the midsection of Skywalker. Dorado with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Dorado with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Skywalker trips Dorado from the outside. Dorado with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Skywalker dodges The Slingshot Pescado. Skywalker blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Skywalker with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Skywalker with a Running Boot. Skywalker stomps on the midsection of Reed. The referee admonishes Skywalker for choking Dorado.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 1/16/2023 (Former Impact Star Debuts)
AEW taped matches for the January 16 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Jonnie Robbie and Vipress. * ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Zeda...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Britt Baker Says She Is Incredibly Proud Of Adam Cole For AEW Return, Cole Responds
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer with multiple injuries that nearly ended his career. Cole detailed his fight to come back in his promo, one which had the LA crowd holding their breath. One person who...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles
The following producers and coaches have been revealed for last night’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opener, Main Event, Storyline News and More for the Hard To Kill Go-Home Edition of Impact
Tonight’s Hard To Kill go-home edition of Impact Wrestling will open up with the digital face-to-face between Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray to promote their Full Metal Mayhem match at tomorrow’s pay-per-view. The first match on tonight’s broadcast will be Heath...
wrestlingheadlines.com
FOX Reportedly Losing Big Money on WWE SmackDown
FOX is reportedly losing money under their deal with WWE SmackDown. A new report from the Wrestling Observer cites a Morgan Stanley analysis that said the price tag for SmackDown could not be justified. FOX paid $196.7 million for SmackDown in the 2020-2021 TV season, and ended up with $134 million in losses. In the 2021-2022 season, FOX paid $208.5 million for the show, and ended up with $145 million in losses.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Best Of 7 Series Finale, The Jericho Appreciation Society, Saraya In Action, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Dynamite will be headlined by The Elite vs. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in a Ladder Match, which is the final match of their Best Of 7 Series, which is currently tied up. Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley has also been announced as a top match for tonight, as well as AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm.
wrestlingheadlines.com
IWGP World Heavyweight Title To Be Defended At NJPW Battle In The valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the IWGP World Heavyweight championship will be defended at the February 18th Battle in the Valley event from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. Competing in the match will either be the current champion, Kazuchika Okada, or the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top Stars Removed from WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Listing
Ronda Rousey is no longer advertised for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today and Rousey was removed, along with Matt Riddle, which was somewhat expected due to his WWE status. Rousey was also removed from the WWE Events website listing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sting Reveals AEW Match He Almost Retired After, Sting Preparing for End of His Career, Working with Family and Darby Allin In AEW, More
AEW star Sting was recently profiled by Mike Piellucci of D Magazine. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he almost retired from in-ring action in 2021. It was noted that people close to The Stinger believe he will know the right moment to retire when he sees it. However, the retirement nearly happened when Sting and Darby Allin were wrestling FTR in September 2021 on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City. It was noted how Sting carried most of the match, which was his most ambitious AEW bout at the time, but in Sting’s mind, none of the action mattered as he tweaked his right hip in the days leading up to the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Michael Oku Wonders Why WWE Fired A Bunch Of NXT UK Talent If They Were Just Going To Launch NXT Europe
Michael Oku has questions about WWE. The British wrestling star recently joined Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview about his career, which included Chase asking Oku his thoughts on WWE launching NXT Europe. Oku, a star at Revolution Pro, wonders why WWE would launch NXT Europe after shutting down and firing a bunch of talent from NXT UK. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Discusses WrestleKingdom 17 Experience, How Cash Wheeler Was Dealing With Travel Issues
Dax Harwood detailed his experience at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view on the latest edition of his FTR w/Dax Harwood podcast. Here is what he had to say. Says Cash had a bunch of travel woes ahead of their WrestleKingdom 17 matchup:. Dream come true (Dax said about competing at...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Adam Cole Returns At Tonight’s AEW Dynamite From Los Angeles
Adam Cole is back Bay Bay. The top company superstar returned at this evening’s edition of Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where he received a hero’s welcome from the fans in attendance. Cole has been out of action since he suffered a grueling concussion at Forbidden Door back in the summer of 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Thinks Enzo Amore Had The Potential To Be The Next Great Manager In WWE
Brian “Road Dogg” James thinks Enzo Amore could have had a significant impact if he had just stayed as a manager in WWE. Amore, together with Carmella and Big Cass, formed a faction in “WWE NXT” and later moved to the main roster, getting over with his promos. After leaving WWE in 2018, Amore began competing in indie wrestling and Major League Wrestling under the ring name nZo.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brody King Celebrates One Year With AEW, CM Punk Comments
Brody King is feeling grateful for where he is at in his wrestling career. The AEW star took to Twitter to comment on his one-year anniversary with the company, which culminated in a matchup at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, a match that will air on this evening’s Rampage. The venue holds a special place in King’s heart because he used to work there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Gimmick Match Set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Updated Card
A big Steel Cage match for the WWE NXT Title has been announced for Vengeance Day. Tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil special saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker retain over Grayson Waller via count out. The match featured two spots where the ring ropes were broken. The second break caused Waller to be counted out, and Breakker retained.
Comments / 0