WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
Report: Stephanie McMahon Said There Was ‘Animosity’ & ‘Angst’ About Vince McMahon Returning
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. With today’s shocking news that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from WWE, there comes backstage reaction from within the company.
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
Uncle Howdy Has A Question For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
"Do you feel in charge?" Uncle Howdy repeatedly asked Alexa Bliss on the 1/9 "WWE Raw" in Birmingham, Alabama, shortly after a video flashed on the TitanTron interspersed with images of Bliss' days as an accomplice of Bray Wyatt. The video included images of a swingset from Alexa's Playground and her infamous betrayal of Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead
Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
Steve Austin Fuels WWE Comeback Rumours With New Video
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has done nothing to quash rumours of a comeback to the ring with a new video. In early 2022, rumours began to swirl that something that was thought to be unthinkable for many years was about to happen – Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to wrestle one more time.
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
Update On Bo Dallas Future With WWE
Bray Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas was reported backstage at WWE Raw in Birmingham, Alabama as speculation continues over a return. With the often touted speculation that he is the man behind the Uncle Howdy mask, recent reports have suggested that the wearer of the mask does so backstage as well as in the ring.
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
Five new entrants confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble
Five wrestlers declared for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's Raw.
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
WWE Announces Injury To Popular Star
WWE has announced that a popular star would not appear on tonight’s WWE Raw due to an injury. Find out who is out of action!. According to Kevin Patrick on commentary, Johnny Gargano would not be appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw because of an AC sprain. Meeting up...
