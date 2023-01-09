Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 1/16/2023 (Former Impact Star Debuts)
AEW taped matches for the January 16 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Jonnie Robbie and Vipress. * ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Zeda...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Uncle Howdy, WWE Talent Meeting Set, Rey Mysterio – Karrion Kross, SmackDown Plans
WWE has an all-talent meeting scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown in Green Bay, according to Fightful Select. The meeting is to be held before the show begins at 4pm ET, and we will have details later on. PWInsider adds that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is set to lead the meeting.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoilers on Plans for Several Returns at the WWE Royal Rumble
WWE officials are still working on surprise plans for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A new report from PWInsider notes that Logan Paul is absolutely being discussed for an appearance at The Rumble, as long as his knee is rehabbed and he’s medically cleared to compete. Paul...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Braun Strowman to Wear Special Ring Boots on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Braun Strowman will be wearing a special pair of boots when he challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on tonight’s SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters teamed up with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan, Jackson Sparks, who was a victim of the Waukesha Christmas Parade murders in 2021.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Addresses Narrative That Says He Is Working as CM Punk’s Spokesman
Dax Harwood discussed CM Punk on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. We noted before how Harwood recently issued a plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW as this would best for business. In this new podcast episode, Harwood addressed the narrative that says he is acting as a spokesman for Punk. While Punk is friends with Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, Harwood says he was just trying to do the right thing, nothing else.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Britt Baker Says She Is Incredibly Proud Of Adam Cole For AEW Return, Cole Responds
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer with multiple injuries that nearly ended his career. Cole detailed his fight to come back in his promo, one which had the LA crowd holding their breath. One person who...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raven Set for Impact Hard To Kill PPV and TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven has been announced for Hard To Kill weekend. Impact has announced that Raven will be at Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday for the pay-per-view, and on Saturday for the TV tapings. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing. “Hard...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brody King Celebrates One Year With AEW, CM Punk Comments
Brody King is feeling grateful for where he is at in his wrestling career. The AEW star took to Twitter to comment on his one-year anniversary with the company, which culminated in a matchup at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, a match that will air on this evening’s Rampage. The venue holds a special place in King’s heart because he used to work there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Reportedly Interested in Merger With WWE
WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year and has hired JPMorgan to help with talks. Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal, reported today that AEW‘s Tony and Shad Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE. The article noted that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears more likely to buy Vince McMahon‘s company. The Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Upcoming WWE NXT Returns Revealed, Several Stars Return to NXT, Next Week’s Show
This week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special saw the return of several wrestlers, while other upcoming returns were revealed. Jinder Mahal returned to NXT last night, attacking The Creed Brothers while Sanga explained that Veer Mahaan was not there, so the Indus Sher vs. Creeds tag team match could not happen. Jinder and Sanga destroyed the brothers, then Jinder declared that while Sanga and Veer fight with respect, he does not.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Superstars Announced for Rainbow Six Siege
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Becky Lynch are coming to Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft announced today that two new WWE cosmetic bundles will be coming to the Rainbow Six Siege video game. You can see the trailer below. The Dead Man Bundle for Blackbeard includes a Taker uniform,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top Stars Removed from WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Listing
Ronda Rousey is no longer advertised for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today and Rousey was removed, along with Matt Riddle, which was somewhat expected due to his WWE status. Rousey was also removed from the WWE Events website listing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Michael Oku Wonders Why WWE Fired A Bunch Of NXT UK Talent If They Were Just Going To Launch NXT Europe
Michael Oku has questions about WWE. The British wrestling star recently joined Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview about his career, which included Chase asking Oku his thoughts on WWE launching NXT Europe. Oku, a star at Revolution Pro, wonders why WWE would launch NXT Europe after shutting down and firing a bunch of talent from NXT UK. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
MJF Gets Promo Approval from AEW Star, AEW Gimmick Match Receives High Praise
– Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles saw AEW World Champion MJF interrupt Konosuke Takeshita during his entrance for a singles bout with Bryan Danielson. The promo included MJF taking shots at Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. The promo also saw MJF take shots at actor/comedian Ken Jeong, who was at ringside, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Danielson ended up coming out and chasing MJF away, then defeating Takeshita. Danielson now has to defeat the next four opponents in order to secure the Ironman Match against MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles
The following producers and coaches have been revealed for last night’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Compliments Konosuke Takeshita After Recent Showdown: “This Guy Is Special”
Bryan Danielson knows a great wrestler when he sees one, and he has nothing but positive things to say about Konosuke Takeshita. The American Dragon spoke about Takeshita in a backstage interview shortly after he defeated the rising AEW star on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Check out what Danielson had to say in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 To Take Place In Los Angeles
Ring of Honor has revealed the location for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Fans who are in attendance for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles were treated to a graphic saying that ROH would be returning to the Kia Forum for the big event, which will take place on March 31st, 2023.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sting Reveals AEW Match He Almost Retired After, Sting Preparing for End of His Career, Working with Family and Darby Allin In AEW, More
AEW star Sting was recently profiled by Mike Piellucci of D Magazine. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he almost retired from in-ring action in 2021. It was noted that people close to The Stinger believe he will know the right moment to retire when he sees it. However, the retirement nearly happened when Sting and Darby Allin were wrestling FTR in September 2021 on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City. It was noted how Sting carried most of the match, which was his most ambitious AEW bout at the time, but in Sting’s mind, none of the action mattered as he tweaked his right hip in the days leading up to the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stephanie McMahon WWE Status Update, WWE Talents to Push Back Against a Sale to Saudi Arabia?, More Backstage Notes
As noted, it was heavily rumored by multiple sources on Tuesday night that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and that the company was set to go back to being private. However, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter this morning and dismissed the rumors, as did TMZ Sports. You can read that report at this link.
