Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
Spoilers on Plans for Several Returns at the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE officials are still working on surprise plans for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A new report from PWInsider notes that Logan Paul is absolutely being discussed for an appearance at The Rumble, as long as his knee is rehabbed and he’s medically cleared to compete. Paul...
Braun Strowman to Wear Special Ring Boots on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman will be wearing a special pair of boots when he challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on tonight’s SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters teamed up with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan, Jackson Sparks, who was a victim of the Waukesha Christmas Parade murders in 2021.
Dax Harwood Addresses Narrative That Says He Is Working as CM Punk’s Spokesman

Dax Harwood discussed CM Punk on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. We noted before how Harwood recently issued a plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW as this would best for business. In this new podcast episode, Harwood addressed the narrative that says he is acting as a spokesman for Punk. While Punk is friends with Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, Harwood says he was just trying to do the right thing, nothing else.
Raven Set for Impact Hard To Kill PPV and TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven has been announced for Hard To Kill weekend. Impact has announced that Raven will be at Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday for the pay-per-view, and on Saturday for the TV tapings. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing. “Hard...
Brody King Celebrates One Year With AEW, CM Punk Comments

Brody King is feeling grateful for where he is at in his wrestling career. The AEW star took to Twitter to comment on his one-year anniversary with the company, which culminated in a matchup at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, a match that will air on this evening’s Rampage. The venue holds a special place in King’s heart because he used to work there.
AEW Reportedly Interested in Merger With WWE

WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year and has hired JPMorgan to help with talks. Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal, reported today that AEW‘s Tony and Shad Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE. The article noted that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears more likely to buy Vince McMahon‘s company. The Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
Upcoming WWE NXT Returns Revealed, Several Stars Return to NXT, Next Week’s Show

This week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special saw the return of several wrestlers, while other upcoming returns were revealed. Jinder Mahal returned to NXT last night, attacking The Creed Brothers while Sanga explained that Veer Mahaan was not there, so the Indus Sher vs. Creeds tag team match could not happen. Jinder and Sanga destroyed the brothers, then Jinder declared that while Sanga and Veer fight with respect, he does not.
Top WWE Superstars Announced for Rainbow Six Siege

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Becky Lynch are coming to Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft announced today that two new WWE cosmetic bundles will be coming to the Rainbow Six Siege video game. You can see the trailer below. The Dead Man Bundle for Blackbeard includes a Taker uniform,...
Top Stars Removed from WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Listing

Ronda Rousey is no longer advertised for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today and Rousey was removed, along with Matt Riddle, which was somewhat expected due to his WWE status. Rousey was also removed from the WWE Events website listing.
Michael Oku Wonders Why WWE Fired A Bunch Of NXT UK Talent If They Were Just Going To Launch NXT Europe

Michael Oku has questions about WWE. The British wrestling star recently joined Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview about his career, which included Chase asking Oku his thoughts on WWE launching NXT Europe. Oku, a star at Revolution Pro, wonders why WWE would launch NXT Europe after shutting down and firing a bunch of talent from NXT UK. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
MJF Gets Promo Approval from AEW Star, AEW Gimmick Match Receives High Praise

– Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles saw AEW World Champion MJF interrupt Konosuke Takeshita during his entrance for a singles bout with Bryan Danielson. The promo included MJF taking shots at Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. The promo also saw MJF take shots at actor/comedian Ken Jeong, who was at ringside, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Danielson ended up coming out and chasing MJF away, then defeating Takeshita. Danielson now has to defeat the next four opponents in order to secure the Ironman Match against MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
Producers Revealed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles

The following producers and coaches have been revealed for last night’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill...
Bryan Danielson Compliments Konosuke Takeshita After Recent Showdown: “This Guy Is Special”

Bryan Danielson knows a great wrestler when he sees one, and he has nothing but positive things to say about Konosuke Takeshita. The American Dragon spoke about Takeshita in a backstage interview shortly after he defeated the rising AEW star on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Check out what Danielson had to say in the highlights below.
ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 To Take Place In Los Angeles

Ring of Honor has revealed the location for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Fans who are in attendance for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles were treated to a graphic saying that ROH would be returning to the Kia Forum for the big event, which will take place on March 31st, 2023.
Sting Reveals AEW Match He Almost Retired After, Sting Preparing for End of His Career, Working with Family and Darby Allin In AEW, More

AEW star Sting was recently profiled by Mike Piellucci of D Magazine. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he almost retired from in-ring action in 2021. It was noted that people close to The Stinger believe he will know the right moment to retire when he sees it. However, the retirement nearly happened when Sting and Darby Allin were wrestling FTR in September 2021 on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City. It was noted how Sting carried most of the match, which was his most ambitious AEW bout at the time, but in Sting’s mind, none of the action mattered as he tweaked his right hip in the days leading up to the match.

