AEW star Sting was recently profiled by Mike Piellucci of D Magazine. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he almost retired from in-ring action in 2021. It was noted that people close to The Stinger believe he will know the right moment to retire when he sees it. However, the retirement nearly happened when Sting and Darby Allin were wrestling FTR in September 2021 on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City. It was noted how Sting carried most of the match, which was his most ambitious AEW bout at the time, but in Sting’s mind, none of the action mattered as he tweaked his right hip in the days leading up to the match.

1 DAY AGO