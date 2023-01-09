Read full article on original website
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
Britt Baker Says She Is Incredibly Proud Of Adam Cole For AEW Return, Cole Responds
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer with multiple injuries that nearly ended his career. Cole detailed his fight to come back in his promo, one which had the LA crowd holding their breath. One person who...
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 1/16/2023 (Former Impact Star Debuts)
AEW taped matches for the January 16 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Jonnie Robbie and Vipress. * ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Zeda...
Taylor Wilde Reflects On Her Absence From Wrestling and Her Return To IMPACT
IMPACT Wrestling star Taylor Wilde recently joined Fightful for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including some details about why she took a leave of absence from the sport before making her return to the promotion last year. Highlights from the interview can be found below. On her short...
Josh Alexander Ready To Make Tonight’s Full Metal Mayhem Matchup Memorable
Josh Alexander is prepared to do whatever it takes to defeat Bully Ray at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill. The world champion defends his title against the Hall of Famer in a Full Metal Mayhem matchup, a match that is unlike anything Alexander has done before. He recently spoke with WrestleZone to hype Hard To Kill and discuss the goals he hopes to achieve by the night’s end. Highlights are below.
Dax Harwood Addresses Narrative That Says He Is Working as CM Punk’s Spokesman
Dax Harwood discussed CM Punk on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. We noted before how Harwood recently issued a plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW as this would best for business. In this new podcast episode, Harwood addressed the narrative that says he is acting as a spokesman for Punk. While Punk is friends with Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, Harwood says he was just trying to do the right thing, nothing else.
Michael Oku Wonders Why WWE Fired A Bunch Of NXT UK Talent If They Were Just Going To Launch NXT Europe
Michael Oku has questions about WWE. The British wrestling star recently joined Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview about his career, which included Chase asking Oku his thoughts on WWE launching NXT Europe. Oku, a star at Revolution Pro, wonders why WWE would launch NXT Europe after shutting down and firing a bunch of talent from NXT UK. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Brody King Celebrates One Year With AEW, CM Punk Comments
Brody King is feeling grateful for where he is at in his wrestling career. The AEW star took to Twitter to comment on his one-year anniversary with the company, which culminated in a matchup at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, a match that will air on this evening’s Rampage. The venue holds a special place in King’s heart because he used to work there.
Bryan Danielson Compliments Konosuke Takeshita After Recent Showdown: “This Guy Is Special”
Bryan Danielson knows a great wrestler when he sees one, and he has nothing but positive things to say about Konosuke Takeshita. The American Dragon spoke about Takeshita in a backstage interview shortly after he defeated the rising AEW star on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Check out what Danielson had to say in the highlights below.
New Impact Authority Figure To Be Revealed Tonight
A new authority figure is set to be revealed during tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view tonight. Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore was attacked last week by Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, and put through a table. This was a part of the build to tonight’s Full Metal Mayhem match between Bully and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, which will open the show.
Backstage Notes on Uncle Howdy, WWE Talent Meeting Set, Rey Mysterio – Karrion Kross, SmackDown Plans
WWE has an all-talent meeting scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown in Green Bay, according to Fightful Select. The meeting is to be held before the show begins at 4pm ET, and we will have details later on. PWInsider adds that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is set to lead the meeting.
Sting Reveals AEW Match He Almost Retired After, Sting Preparing for End of His Career, Working with Family and Darby Allin In AEW, More
AEW star Sting was recently profiled by Mike Piellucci of D Magazine. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he almost retired from in-ring action in 2021. It was noted that people close to The Stinger believe he will know the right moment to retire when he sees it. However, the retirement nearly happened when Sting and Darby Allin were wrestling FTR in September 2021 on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City. It was noted how Sting carried most of the match, which was his most ambitious AEW bout at the time, but in Sting’s mind, none of the action mattered as he tweaked his right hip in the days leading up to the match.
Michael Oku Reflects On His Recent Showdown With Konosuke Takeshita At PWG’s BOLA 2023 Tournament
One of the most talked about matchups from last weekend’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament was the showdown between indie sensation Michael Oku and AEW star Konosuke Takeshita from night one. Oku spoke about the critically acclaimed contest during his recent interview with Stephanie Chase. Here is what...
MJF Gets Promo Approval from AEW Star, AEW Gimmick Match Receives High Praise
– Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles saw AEW World Champion MJF interrupt Konosuke Takeshita during his entrance for a singles bout with Bryan Danielson. The promo included MJF taking shots at Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. The promo also saw MJF take shots at actor/comedian Ken Jeong, who was at ringside, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Danielson ended up coming out and chasing MJF away, then defeating Takeshita. Danielson now has to defeat the next four opponents in order to secure the Ironman Match against MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
Shayna Baszler Interested In Facing Male Opponents Especially If It’s Minoru Suzuki
Shaya Baszler says she would love to have an intergender matchup in the future, especially against one of her dream opponents. The former two-time NXT women’s champion discussed this topic during her latest interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where she name-dropped the Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki as someone she is interested in facing in an intergender singles-matchup.
IWGP World Heavyweight Title To Be Defended At NJPW Battle In The valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the IWGP World Heavyweight championship will be defended at the February 18th Battle in the Valley event from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. Competing in the match will either be the current champion, Kazuchika Okada, or the...
How Much Money WWE Paid Shane McMahon In 2022, Why WWE Board Members Resigned Last Week
A new WWE SEC filing made on Wednesday revealed that Shane McMahon made approximately $828,000 from the company in 2022 for his services as an independent contractor performer. “In 2022, Shane McMahon was retained as an independent contractor performer by the Company and received an aggregate of approximately $828,000 in...
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Best Of 7 Series Finale, The Jericho Appreciation Society, Saraya In Action, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Dynamite will be headlined by The Elite vs. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in a Ladder Match, which is the final match of their Best Of 7 Series, which is currently tied up. Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley has also been announced as a top match for tonight, as well as AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm.
Bully Ray Says He Doesn’t Talk Too Much Which Is Why He Was Able To Keep His IMPACT Return A Surprise
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray appeared on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz to hype up this evening’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view, where the Dudley Boy will be challenging Josh Alexander in a Full Metal Mayhem matchup for the IMPACT world championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Gunther Wants Imperium To Feud With The Bloodline, Talks Triple H In Charge Of WWE Creative
Gunther is interested in standing toe-to-toe with WWE’s top heel faction, The Bloodline. The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental champion discussed this topic with the San Antonio Express, which also included him giving his thoughts on Triple H being in charge of WWE creative. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below..
