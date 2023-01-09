Read full article on original website
Upworthy
A 13-year-old gave his parents the best Christmas gift ever—his gender identity
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 23, 2020. It has since been updated. The holidays can be a difficult time of year, particularly for children who feel uncomfortable living with their families. Of course, while some of us are thankful to spend the holidays with our family after a tough 2020, others may feel even more suffocated during this season. Therefore, it is heartwarming to see a teenager feel comfortable enough to share a heartwarming gift with his parents. Yes, parents (or Santa!) are usually the ones giving gifts, but this 13-year-old decided to give back to his parents in 2020. His mom Amanda Mancino-Williams, a freelance writer, shared his gift with the world in a now-viral Twitter thread.
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly
A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
msn.com
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
Five Signs That Might Mean Your Spirit Guide Is Trying To Contact You
Or...that you're having a medical event.
Mother Creates Lie to Break up Her Son and His Wife of 16 Years—Now He Wants Her Back
One Facebook study showed that roughly 28% of married couples met their spouses in college. That's exactly how the couple in this story met. U/divorcedthrowawayacc is now 46 years old and her husband is 45. They got married when she was 26 and he was 25. Everything went south about 4 years ago.
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Kid Falls Asleep In a Box So Mom Does the Most Logical (and Hilarious) Thing She Can
That’s one way to handle it!
Dad Takes Son to Secretly Get a Big Haircut to Surprise Mom and Her Reaction Is Priceless
So many emotions on her face...
I was cycling through friends like toilet paper when a colleague declared: ‘Spend quality time with quality people’ | Antoun Issa
Antoun Issa was only in his 20s when an older workmate helped reframe his thinking about friendship forever
Man skips gender reveal appointment to eat with a friend and his wife won't tell him the baby's gender
A Street Painting Of A FamilyPhoto bySandy MillaronUnsplash. When you are going to have a child, it is sometimes important for the parents to know its gender. However, if one parent is less involved than the other, it can lead to some problems in their relationship.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”
The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
Woman doesn't eat food that a child touched which offends her friend
Person Preparing Some Food With A KnifePhoto byAlyson McPheeonUnsplash. It's not always easy to get a child to mind you, but it's possible to train them to be respectful of things around you. Germs can spread from children to others, especially when it comes to them putting random things in their mouth.
Mom Learns Son Got Roped Into a Schoolyard MLM
And honestly, it sounds like it’s working out for him.
Scary Mommy
