Konnan Discusses Dragon Lee’s Decision To Sign With WWE
Dragon Lee announced his decision to join WWE on December 28 at AAA Noche De Campeones. It’s been reported that Lee will report sometime this month at the Performance Center to start training. AAA booker Konnan discussed Lee’s decision to join WWE on his Keepin’ It 100 show....
IWGP World Heavyweight Title To Be Defended At NJPW Battle In The valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the IWGP World Heavyweight championship will be defended at the February 18th Battle in the Valley event from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. Competing in the match will either be the current champion, Kazuchika Okada, or the...
Raven Set for Impact Hard To Kill PPV and TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven has been announced for Hard To Kill weekend. Impact has announced that Raven will be at Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday for the pay-per-view, and on Saturday for the TV tapings. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing. “Hard...
Matt Hardy Thinks That AEW Will Benefit From Vince McMahon’s Return and Reports Of A WWE Sale
Matt Hardy thinks Vince McMahon’s WWE return is beneficial, but for his new boss, Tony Khan. The Broken One spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where Hardy gave some insight into the situation and why he believes Vince being back could unveil more skeletons in the closet. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Dynamite Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The full segment and match order has been revealed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party. Below is the planned match order as of around 7pm ET:. * Adam Page...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Britt Baker Says She Is Incredibly Proud Of Adam Cole For AEW Return, Cole Responds
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer with multiple injuries that nearly ended his career. Cole detailed his fight to come back in his promo, one which had the LA crowd holding their breath. One person who...
AEW Reportedly Interested in Merger With WWE
WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year and has hired JPMorgan to help with talks. Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal, reported today that AEW‘s Tony and Shad Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE. The article noted that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears more likely to buy Vince McMahon‘s company. The Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
Kofi Kingston Think Rhea Ripley Will Win The WWE Intercontinental Championship In 2023
Kofi Kingston has a big prediction for 2023. The New Day member and former world champion participated in a video put out by WWE naming some wild predictions for the year, one which included Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more. Kingston’s prediction stand out as he believes that Rhea Ripley will capture the Intercontinental title similar to how Chyna did back in the Attitude Era.
Producers Revealed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles
The following producers and coaches have been revealed for last night’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill...
AEW Dynamite 1/11/22 Results
AEW invades the City of Angels in what is, on paper, a PPV card. Let’s see what AEW has planned for their California debut:. Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. JungleHook vs. The Firm. Escalera de la Muerta for the AEW World Trios Title Best...
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,529 tickets and there are 647 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 8 pm ET. Here are the matches confirmed for the show:. -Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado for the MLW Middleweight Championship. -Davey Boy Smith...
KUSHIDA Challenges Darby Allin For The TNT Title and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature Darby Allin defending the TNT championship and Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship. Cassidy will be defending against Jay Lethal, but Allin’s opponent is the real story. He’ll be facing NJPW superstar and...
The Elite Recapture The AEW Trios Championship At Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles was headlined by match 7 in the best-of-7 series between The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) and The Death Triangle (PAC & Lucha Bros), with the AEW Trios titles on the line. Death Triangle took the first two...
MJF Gets Promo Approval from AEW Star, AEW Gimmick Match Receives High Praise
– Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles saw AEW World Champion MJF interrupt Konosuke Takeshita during his entrance for a singles bout with Bryan Danielson. The promo included MJF taking shots at Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. The promo also saw MJF take shots at actor/comedian Ken Jeong, who was at ringside, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Danielson ended up coming out and chasing MJF away, then defeating Takeshita. Danielson now has to defeat the next four opponents in order to secure the Ironman Match against MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
Opener, Main Event, Storyline News and More for the Hard To Kill Go-Home Edition of Impact
Tonight’s Hard To Kill go-home edition of Impact Wrestling will open up with the digital face-to-face between Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray to promote their Full Metal Mayhem match at tomorrow’s pay-per-view. The first match on tonight’s broadcast will be Heath...
NJPW Star To Make GCW Debut In March
New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA will make his debut for Game Changer Wrestling on March 17 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City as part of the promotion’s GCW Eye For An Eye event. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am Eastern.
Tickets On Sale Today For AEW Events In Kingston, RI and St. Louis, MO
On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts from the Ryan Center in Kingston, RI. Also, tickets for AEW’s return to St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena on March 29th for Dynamite. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
