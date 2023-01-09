ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingheadlines.com

Konnan Discusses Dragon Lee’s Decision To Sign With WWE

Dragon Lee announced his decision to join WWE on December 28 at AAA Noche De Campeones. It’s been reported that Lee will report sometime this month at the Performance Center to start training. AAA booker Konnan discussed Lee’s decision to join WWE on his Keepin’ It 100 show....
IWGP World Heavyweight Title To Be Defended At NJPW Battle In The valley

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the IWGP World Heavyweight championship will be defended at the February 18th Battle in the Valley event from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. Competing in the match will either be the current champion, Kazuchika Okada, or the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Raven Set for Impact Hard To Kill PPV and TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven has been announced for Hard To Kill weekend. Impact has announced that Raven will be at Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday for the pay-per-view, and on Saturday for the TV tapings. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing. “Hard...
ATLANTA, GA
Matt Hardy Thinks That AEW Will Benefit From Vince McMahon’s Return and Reports Of A WWE Sale

Matt Hardy thinks Vince McMahon’s WWE return is beneficial, but for his new boss, Tony Khan. The Broken One spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where Hardy gave some insight into the situation and why he believes Vince being back could unveil more skeletons in the closet. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Dynamite Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments

The full segment and match order has been revealed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party. Below is the planned match order as of around 7pm ET:. * Adam Page...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
AEW Reportedly Interested in Merger With WWE

WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year and has hired JPMorgan to help with talks. Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal, reported today that AEW‘s Tony and Shad Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE. The article noted that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears more likely to buy Vince McMahon‘s company. The Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
Kofi Kingston Think Rhea Ripley Will Win The WWE Intercontinental Championship In 2023

Kofi Kingston has a big prediction for 2023. The New Day member and former world champion participated in a video put out by WWE naming some wild predictions for the year, one which included Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more. Kingston’s prediction stand out as he believes that Rhea Ripley will capture the Intercontinental title similar to how Chyna did back in the Attitude Era.
Producers Revealed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles

The following producers and coaches have been revealed for last night’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AEW Dynamite 1/11/22 Results

AEW invades the City of Angels in what is, on paper, a PPV card. Let’s see what AEW has planned for their California debut:. Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. JungleHook vs. The Firm. Escalera de la Muerta for the AEW World Trios Title Best...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE will hold SmackDown from Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,529 tickets and there are 647 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
GREEN BAY, WI
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion

MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 8 pm ET. Here are the matches confirmed for the show:. -Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado for the MLW Middleweight Championship. -Davey Boy Smith...
MJF Gets Promo Approval from AEW Star, AEW Gimmick Match Receives High Praise

– Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles saw AEW World Champion MJF interrupt Konosuke Takeshita during his entrance for a singles bout with Bryan Danielson. The promo included MJF taking shots at Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. The promo also saw MJF take shots at actor/comedian Ken Jeong, who was at ringside, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Danielson ended up coming out and chasing MJF away, then defeating Takeshita. Danielson now has to defeat the next four opponents in order to secure the Ironman Match against MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJPW Star To Make GCW Debut In March

New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA will make his debut for Game Changer Wrestling on March 17 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City as part of the promotion’s GCW Eye For An Eye event. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am Eastern.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

