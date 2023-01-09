Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Josh Alexander Praises Mickie James, Calls Her The Biggest Star On The IMPACT Roster
Josh Alexander is a huge fan of Mickie James, and would even consider her the biggest star on the IMPACT roster. The Walking Weapon talked about James during his recent interview with FITE On Focus, where he hyped up the promotion’s upcoming Hard To Kill card, an event that will see him defend his world championship against Buly Ray. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
PWMania
Konnan Explains Why Mercedes Mone Wouldn’t Work Out In AEW
Would Mercedes Mone work out in All Elite Wrestling?. Konnan isn’t confident she would. The Mexican pro wrestling legend and former nWo member recently sounded off on his “Keeping It 100” podcast about how he feels AEW wouldn’t know what to do with the former WWE Superstar known as Sasha Banks.
PWMania
Road Dogg Brian James Says Enzo Amore Could Be Great Pro Wrestling Manager
Road Dogg Brian James respects the verbal ability of former WWE Superstar Real1 (a.k.a. Enzo Amore). During a recent installment of his official podcast, the New Age Outlaws tag-team legend from D-Generation X and longtime behind-the-scenes producer in WWE spoke about how he always felt that Enzo Amore would make a great pro wrestling manager.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
bodyslam.net
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Possibly Revealed
We have been left in the dark regarding one of WWE’s creepiest new faces, but it appears now that we know who is behind the mask. Since Uncle Howdy’s debut, it has been wondered who is terrorizing Bray Wyatt from behind the mask. And while there have been reports about the person behind the mask keeping it a secret, we now may know who it is.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
wrestlinginc.com
Dave Bautista Says He And Fellow WWE Champion Weren't 'Getting Equal Opportunities'
Six-time WWE world champion Dave Bautista has revealed that he didn't feel he received the same opportunities as John Cena outside of the ring. In a recent interview with GQ, the WWE star-turned-actor spoke about some key moments in his wrestling career, one of which was how his original run in WWE came to an end. In 2009, despite being a legitimate draw who helped usher in a popularity boom for the company, he felt as though he was not receiving the treatment commensurate with a star of his stature.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confident They’ll Sign Major Star Whose Contract Is Set To Expire
MJF has hyped up the ‘bidding war of 2024’, well we may be on the cusp of the ‘bidding spree of 2023’. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is up relatively soon, and he is expect to leave the company.
wrestletalk.com
‘Complex’ Departure As AEW Name Confirms He’s Finished With The Company
A legendary wrestling name has revealed that he is no longer with AEW and ROH, describing the situation as “complex”. The founding member of the Four Horsemen and WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard addressed the situation on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, saying:. “Well, I’m no...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Believes Current WWE Star Should Be Pushed Into The World Championship Picture
Kurt Angle has held six world titles in WWE, and now currently sees massive potential in a younger star — Chad Gable. During his WWE career, Gable has mostly worked within tag teams such as American Alpha, alongside Jason Jordan, and currently Alpha Academy, alongside Otis. Gable has won tag team gold with both teams, however, he has not found success as a singles star to this point in his career. While Gable has not reached that level of stardom yet, Angle recalled what advice he gave to Gable to help him stand out.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Unhappy About Current WWE Star Using Their Move
Over the last few years WWE has tried several times to find the right presentation for Lacey Evans on television, and now it seems that the company is tweaking her gimmick once again. Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, a vignette aired which showed Lacey training and she declared that she will be putting her opponents away with the Cobra Clutch.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
wrestlingrumors.net
Down Again: Current WWE Champion “Banged Up”, Out Of Action
He’s out for a bit. There are all kinds of ways a wrestler can get hurt and you never know how long someone is going to be out of action. They can take place either all at once or build up over time but either of them are going to leave someone on the shelf. WWE has been having some injury issues in recent weeks and now they have another name on the injury list.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Posts Goodbye Message
Over the last few years AEW has signed some interesting names, but not everyone who signed with the company went on to find success. Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run has been criticized by some, and it was even reported months ago that he was trying to get fired when he got into an altercation with Sammy Guevara at an AEW event.
Comments / 0