WALB 10
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
WALB 10
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student living apartment complex in Valdosta has sent vacate notices to all it’s residents. Many Valdosta college students and their families complain they are not being treated fairly. Blanton Commons Student Living Apartment Homes in Valdosta sent out a lease non-renewal letter to all...
WALB 10
3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
WALB 10
2023 South Georgia Technical College Instructor of the Year named
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Chester Taylor was named the 2023 South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year. SGTC President Dr. John Watford announced Taylor as the pick during a special ceremony held in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center. Taylor has been a math instructor at the college since 2015.
WALB 10
Albany Tech holds first weekend classes of semester
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Since their last semester, Albany Tech has been buzzing about the additional classes. Willa Menafee taught her first weekend class and said all of her students for the class showed up. She also said some of them told her how much of a relief it was to...
