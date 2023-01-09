Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
Why Becky Lynch Missed This Week’s WWE RAW, The Rock Praises Lynch
Becky Lynch missed tonight’s WWE RAW because she is currently in Memphis working on NBC’s “Young Rock” series. As we’ve noted, Lynch first portrayed rocker Cyndi Lauper on the “Young Rock” season premiere back in November. She revealed on Twitter that she is back on set this week to reprise her role as Lauper.
Matt Hardy Thinks That AEW Will Benefit From Vince McMahon’s Return and Reports Of A WWE Sale
Matt Hardy thinks Vince McMahon’s WWE return is beneficial, but for his new boss, Tony Khan. The Broken One spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where Hardy gave some insight into the situation and why he believes Vince being back could unveil more skeletons in the closet. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/12/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Birmingham, AL to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s daughter helped dress her for the Golden Globes 2023
It looks like her daughter’s the teacher now. Sheryl Lee Ralph dazzled on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet Tuesday — and revealed it was all thanks to her daughter, Ivy Coco Maurice. The “Abbott Elementary” actress told E! host Laverne Cox that her 27-year-old has been behind her “winning” looks this awards season. “My very beautiful daughter, Ivy Coco … has been on this whole award train with me from the beginning,” Ralph, 66, explained of the collaboration on the carpet. “I said, ‘You get my style, Coco.’ I said, ‘You get me, you get the style, and let’s do this. And she’s...
Tessa Blanchard and DAGA Are Getting Divorced, Joint Statement Released
Tessa Blanchard and DAGA have issued a joint statement on their personal Instagrams announcing that they will be getting a divorce after two years of marriage. After considerable thought, reflection, and mixed emotions, we have decided to separate. We are two strong-willed, hard-working, and resilient people who hold nothing but love for each other. As painful as divorce is, we are thankful that no infidelity or other interests were involved in our decision, and we are parting as friends. We both want to see each other succeed and reach the pinnacle of success in our business and life. We want to thank you all in advance for your support as we navigate the next chapter of our lives, and we ask that you respect our privacy and keep us in your prayers.
WWE Names New #1 Contenders to The Usos
The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.
Backstage News on Possible Match Plans for Edge’s WWE Return
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix could be returning to the WWE storylines soon. A new report from Fightful Select notes that as of late November, WWE had Edge planned for the first few Premium Live Events of 2023 – the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and perhaps WrestleMania 39. Edge has been on a hiatus, but the working plan was to have him wrestle Finn Balor again to continue their long-running feud, likely at the Royal Rumble. Furthermore, as of November going into the Survivor Series, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at The Rumble to be held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. Edge’s contract with limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out.
Zendaya Thanks the Golden Globes After Best Actress Win: "So Sorry I Wasn't Able to Be There"
Zendaya is officially a Golden Globe winner! Even though she couldn't attend the Jan. 10 ceremony to pick up her best actress in drama trophy herself, she's still honored to have won. On Tuesday night, the "Euphoria" star shared a black and white photo of her character, Rue, on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
Quinta Brunson WON Golden Globe for best acting by an actress for 'Abbott Elementary'
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES: Quinta Brunson has won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical, or comedy, for her lead role in 'Abbott Elementary.' Fortunately enough this time around no one tried stealing the show or interrupting her speech, unlike the time at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, she became the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category. Although she was nominated for three categories but she won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.
Josh Alexander Praises Mickie James, Calls Her The Biggest Star On The IMPACT Roster
Josh Alexander is a huge fan of Mickie James, and would even consider her the biggest star on the IMPACT roster. The Walking Weapon talked about James during his recent interview with FITE On Focus, where he hyped up the promotion’s upcoming Hard To Kill card, an event that will see him defend his world championship against Buly Ray. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage News on Jay White Leaving NJPW Soon, Interest from WWE and AEW
“Switchblade” Jay White is reportedly leaving NJPW. After much speculation, a new report from Fightful Select notes that White’s NJPW contract is expiring relatively soon, and he is expected to leave the company. It’s believed that WWE and AEW are interested in signing White, and word is that...
WWE Announcer Issues Statement After Being Released
WWE announcer Sudu Shah has been released from the company. Shah took to Twitter today to announce that Tuesday was his final day with the company. PWInsider adds that he was released. “Yesterday was my final day with the WWE. What an incredible experience working with some of the most...
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/13/2023
The January 13 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT New Year’s Evil hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned...
Raven Set for Impact Hard To Kill PPV and TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven has been announced for Hard To Kill weekend. Impact has announced that Raven will be at Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday for the pay-per-view, and on Saturday for the TV tapings. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing. “Hard...
