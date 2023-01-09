Read full article on original website
Grayson Waller Talks His Love Of MTV The Challenge, Says He Would Do The Show But Wrestling Is His Focus
Grayson Waller is always focused on wrestling, even if it gets in the way of appearing on reality television. The NXT star spoke with Fightful shortly before his NXT championship matchup against Bron Breakker at New Years Evil, a match the Aussie ended up losing. Check out his full thoughts on his favorite show, MTV The Challenge, in the highlights below.
Ric Flair Says It’s Realistic To Think Charlotte Will Surpass His World Title Record
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Flair was asked about his daughter, Charlotte possibly eclipsing the record of winning 16 World Championships. She is currently at 14 reigns while Ric’s record is tied with John Cena at 16.
Kofi Kingston Says Talent Has No Idea What’s Transpiring Behind The Scenes In WWE: “Our Role Remains The Same”
WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently joined SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return, whether that will lead to WWE being sold, and how regardless, his job remains the same…put on excellent matches. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Dax Harwood Addresses Narrative That Says He Is Working as CM Punk’s Spokesman
Dax Harwood discussed CM Punk on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. We noted before how Harwood recently issued a plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW as this would best for business. In this new podcast episode, Harwood addressed the narrative that says he is acting as a spokesman for Punk. While Punk is friends with Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, Harwood says he was just trying to do the right thing, nothing else.
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
Konnan Discusses Dragon Lee’s Decision To Sign With WWE
Dragon Lee announced his decision to join WWE on December 28 at AAA Noche De Campeones. It’s been reported that Lee will report sometime this month at the Performance Center to start training. AAA booker Konnan discussed Lee’s decision to join WWE on his Keepin’ It 100 show....
Matt Hardy Thinks That AEW Will Benefit From Vince McMahon’s Return and Reports Of A WWE Sale
Matt Hardy thinks Vince McMahon’s WWE return is beneficial, but for his new boss, Tony Khan. The Broken One spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where Hardy gave some insight into the situation and why he believes Vince being back could unveil more skeletons in the closet. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 1/16/2023 (Former Impact Star Debuts)
AEW taped matches for the January 16 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Jonnie Robbie and Vipress. * ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Zeda...
AEW Reportedly Interested in Merger With WWE
WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year and has hired JPMorgan to help with talks. Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal, reported today that AEW‘s Tony and Shad Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE. The article noted that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears more likely to buy Vince McMahon‘s company. The Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
Dax Harwood Provides Big Update on the Future of FTR In AEW
Dax Harwood gave an update on the future of FTR on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. Harwood noted that he and Cash Wheeler have asked AEW for the next few months off, and the request was granted. This could lead to their contracts being extended after they are set to expire in April.
Bryan Danielson Compliments Konosuke Takeshita After Recent Showdown: “This Guy Is Special”
Bryan Danielson knows a great wrestler when he sees one, and he has nothing but positive things to say about Konosuke Takeshita. The American Dragon spoke about Takeshita in a backstage interview shortly after he defeated the rising AEW star on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Check out what Danielson had to say in the highlights below.
Dax Harwood Talks Poor Relationship With Bill DeMott, How He and Cash Came Up With Their Finishing Maneuver
On the latest edition of FTR with Dax Harwood, the Top Guy spoke on a number of different wrestling-related topics, including what he and Cash Wheeler’s relationship was like with former WWE PC trainer Bill DeMott, and how they came up with their Big Rig (Shatter Machine) finishing maneuver. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.
Tony Schiavone Says He’s Learned So Much From Excalibur, Thinks Paul Wight Is Coming Along As A Commentator
Tony Schiavone is a big fan of the work Excalibur does in AEW. Schiavone spoke about the “Masked Man” on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, which included the longtime industry veteran’s thoughts on company superstar Paul Wight and how he is coming along with his commentary skills on AEW:Dark Elevation. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.
Gunther Wants Imperium To Feud With The Bloodline, Talks Triple H In Charge Of WWE Creative
Gunther is interested in standing toe-to-toe with WWE’s top heel faction, The Bloodline. The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental champion discussed this topic with the San Antonio Express, which also included him giving his thoughts on Triple H being in charge of WWE creative. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below..
Mike Bailey On Winning PWG BOLA 2023: “PWG Is The Place Where You Go To Become A Star”
Mike Bailey may have been killing it in IMPACT for the last year, but his greatest achievement came this past weekend when he won the prestigious Battle of Los Angeles tournament held by the popular indie, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. The “Speedball” spoke about this triumph during his recent chat with...
MJF Gets Promo Approval from AEW Star, AEW Gimmick Match Receives High Praise
– Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles saw AEW World Champion MJF interrupt Konosuke Takeshita during his entrance for a singles bout with Bryan Danielson. The promo included MJF taking shots at Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. The promo also saw MJF take shots at actor/comedian Ken Jeong, who was at ringside, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Danielson ended up coming out and chasing MJF away, then defeating Takeshita. Danielson now has to defeat the next four opponents in order to secure the Ironman Match against MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
Michael Oku Wonders Why WWE Fired A Bunch Of NXT UK Talent If They Were Just Going To Launch NXT Europe
Michael Oku has questions about WWE. The British wrestling star recently joined Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview about his career, which included Chase asking Oku his thoughts on WWE launching NXT Europe. Oku, a star at Revolution Pro, wonders why WWE would launch NXT Europe after shutting down and firing a bunch of talent from NXT UK. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
FOX Reportedly Losing Big Money on WWE SmackDown
FOX is reportedly losing money under their deal with WWE SmackDown. A new report from the Wrestling Observer cites a Morgan Stanley analysis that said the price tag for SmackDown could not be justified. FOX paid $196.7 million for SmackDown in the 2020-2021 TV season, and ended up with $134 million in losses. In the 2021-2022 season, FOX paid $208.5 million for the show, and ended up with $145 million in losses.
Carmelo Hayes Is Ready To Be The Face Of NXT: “I Can Beat Bron Breakker, I Can Carry The Brand”
Carmelo Hayes is ready to be the face of NXT. The former two-time North American champion spoke about this topic during his recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. During the interview, Hayes states that he is eyeing more gold in NXT, specifcialy the company’s top prize currently held by Bron Breakker. Highlights from his interview can be found below.
New Impact Authority Figure To Be Revealed Tonight
A new authority figure is set to be revealed during tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view tonight. Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore was attacked last week by Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, and put through a table. This was a part of the build to tonight’s Full Metal Mayhem match between Bully and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, which will open the show.
