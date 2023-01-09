Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Anyone with a passing familiarity with cryptocurrency will know that the market has been in a downward slide since November 2021. Ever since Bitcoin hit $69,000 back then, the market has been shedding value on an almost weekly basis, losing 75% of its market cap in the 12 months since the 2021 high point. This may seem drastic, but this is in fact well in line with a typical crypto bear market – the 2018 bear market saw the market cap drop by 87% within a year, so this time round is actually an improvement – so far. However, downturns also present great opportunities, both for crypto investors and for those running crypto projects, which this piece will discuss.

