cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $120M withdrawn from exchanges on Jan. 10
Around $120 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC ) was withdrawn from crypto exchanges on Jan. 10, according to Glassnode’s data. Roughly $50 million of the withdrawals came from Binance, while $30 million was pulled from Coinbase. The above chart shows that there have been more BTC outflows than inflows...
cryptoslate.com
Ondo Finance launches tokenized US Treasuries, bonds for stablecoin holders
DeFi firm Ondo Finance launched a tokenized fund on Jan. 10 that allows stablecoin holders to invest in bonds and U.S. Treasuries. The firm offered three products: the U.S. Government Bond Fund (OUSG), Short-Term Investment Grade Bond Fund (OSTB), and High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (OHYG). These products are short-term US treasuries and bonds in popular ETFs managed by firms like Blackrock and PIMCO.
cryptoslate.com
Hong Kong to only allow investing in highly liquid virtual assets
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chair Julia Leung said the commission will allow retail investors to trade only highly liquid crypto assets, South China Morning Post reported. Earlier on Jan. 9, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced that from June 2023, the government will start issuing...
cryptoslate.com
Flare token dumps 10% after Ripple CTO advises to sell
Ripple CTO David Schwartz advised the XRP community on Jan. 12 to sell their airdropped Flare (FLR) tokens because holding the asset has no added incentive. Following the tweet, the FLR token dumped roughly 10% to $0.04367 as of press time. Ripple CTO says Flare leveraged the XRP community. Schwartz...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Avalanche’s Amazon partnership; Silvergate’s $4.3B bailout
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 11 saw Avalanche announce a partnership with AWS as Silvergate revealed that it received a $4.3 billion bailout from a San Francisco Bank. Meanwhile, Robinhood is delisting and selling its BSV, WazirX has published its proof-of-reserves report, and FTX has recovered $5 billion. Plus, research on Bitcoin prices and their relation to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
cryptoslate.com
How to navigate a crypto downturn and succeed as a business
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Anyone with a passing familiarity with cryptocurrency will know that the market has been in a downward slide since November 2021. Ever since Bitcoin hit $69,000 back then, the market has been shedding value on an almost weekly basis, losing 75% of its market cap in the 12 months since the 2021 high point. This may seem drastic, but this is in fact well in line with a typical crypto bear market – the 2018 bear market saw the market cap drop by 87% within a year, so this time round is actually an improvement – so far. However, downturns also present great opportunities, both for crypto investors and for those running crypto projects, which this piece will discuss.
cryptoslate.com
XT.COM Lists SLEEPEE in its Main Zone
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, 12th, January, 2023 – XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SLEEPEE...
cryptoslate.com
Binance registers in Sweden alongside other expansion and hiring efforts
Binance has been granted permission to operate in Sweden, according to an announcement published by the cryptocurrency exchange on Jan. 11. Today’s announcement indicates that the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has registered Binance Nordics AB as a financial institution. This development means that Swedish users can fully use...
cryptoslate.com
FTX recovery possible if sold as a going concern according to SBF
Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed that he still believes there is a future for FTX in a tweet reply to Twitter user WassieLawyer. “I think that [customers] being made substantially whole is a real possibility.”. SBF was agreeing with the twitter user who said “a sale of the FTX exchange as a...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin holds steady as Consumer Price Index data comes in as expected
The release of December 2022’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation at 6.5% year-on-year (YoY). This came in the same as estimated. Bitcoin initially dropped 1.4% on the news before recovering. As of press time, it was trading at $18,152. Analysis of Month-over-Month (MoM) inflation showed, since October...
cryptoslate.com
Nexo co-founder calls financial crimes allegations ‘absurd’
Nexo’s co-founder and managing partner Antoni Trenchev confirmed that authorities are present at one of Nexo’s offices in Bulgaria following local reports that the Sofia office was raided in relation to “financial crimes.”. Trenchev told CryptoSlate that “Bulgaria is the most corrupt country in the EU” and...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin approaches $19,000 price mark
The value of Bitcoin (BTC) is now close to $19,000. The asset was worth $18,975 at 9:00 p.m. UTC on Jan. 12. That price represents a gain of 8.05% in one day, as the asset was priced close to $17,561 just 24 hours ago. Bitcoin’s sudden gains may be due...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped: Gemini co-founder calls to oust DCG CEO; Binance liquidates $75M SHIB
The biggest news in the cryptoverse on Jan. 10 saw Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accuse DCG CEO Barry Silbert of fraud and demand his removal — only to receive a rebuttal from DCG itself. Elsewhere, Binance liquidated more than $75 million of Shiba Inu tokens, Albright Capital dropped a lawsuit against Terraform Labs, and Crypto.com delisted USDT for Canadian users. Plus, research on USDC’s adoption on Ethereum.
cryptoslate.com
FET becomes reserve asset for Binance as AI token popularity rises
Fetch.ai (FET)has become a listed token on Proof of Reserves (PoR) for several exchanges, including Binance, Huobi and Bitfinex, according to Glassnode data. Artificial Intelligence (AI) token popularity surged over the last three months — leading to significant increases in AI token price and active addresses, according to CryptoSlate data.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto.com to slash workforce by 20%
Crypto exchange platform Crypto.com has moved to lay off about 20% of its global workforce. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said in a Jan. 13 post that the exchange made the difficult decision to slash its workforce to weather the challenges of the current bear market. Crypto.com reportedly grew its workforce...
cryptoslate.com
Samsung Asset Management to list Bitcoin ETF on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by Jan. 13, according to local media reports. On Oct. 31, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced plans to allow ETF providers to list futures contracts...
cryptoslate.com
Sanctions caused cybercriminals to lose $15M in potential revenue in 2 months
The biggest crypto-related sanctions by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2022 caused a significant dip in the potential revenue of illicit actors, Chainalysis found. The U.S. sanctioned a number of crypto-related individuals and entities last year for drug trafficking, money laundering, and ransomware activities. Chainalysis studied...
