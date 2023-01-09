ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 5

Related
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
basinnow.com

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Highlights Change To Big Game Application

There are going to be some changes to the timeline of the Utah big game application period in 2023 that the DWR wants to make hunters aware of. In the past, hunters applied for big game hunts between January and March. For 2023, that application period will take place March 23rd through April 27th. The results from the drawing will be posted May 31st. Hunters can expect a reduced amount of time to wait for results which will be available roughly four weeks after the application period ends. They also will have access to the proposed permit quota during part of the application period. They will be able to easily edit their application free of charge throughout the entire application period. The 2023 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook will be posted online February 7th.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties. According to a news release, DWR said all of the cases in the additional counties were confirmed between Sept. 29 and Jan. 7. The virus...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Calm skies ahead of another active stretch

After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

INAPPROPRIATE: 30 Plates DENIED By The State Of Utah

Some people may disagree, but I think that vanity plates are cool. They're a fun way to brand your company car like we have with the B92.1 B Cube. Or perhaps you would get a vanity plate to show off your hobbies and interests. For example, NTTA PLZ would let everyone know that you are a big fan of knitting.
UTAH STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho

Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

At winter meeting, Idaho GOP further restricts its closed primary elections

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho Republican Party adopted a rule intended to limit crossover voting in Republican primaries at its winter meeting. The final version is different from the original proposal after amendments from state central committee members. But Republicans at the meeting came away with conflicting...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy