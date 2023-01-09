Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
basinnow.com
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Highlights Change To Big Game Application
There are going to be some changes to the timeline of the Utah big game application period in 2023 that the DWR wants to make hunters aware of. In the past, hunters applied for big game hunts between January and March. For 2023, that application period will take place March 23rd through April 27th. The results from the drawing will be posted May 31st. Hunters can expect a reduced amount of time to wait for results which will be available roughly four weeks after the application period ends. They also will have access to the proposed permit quota during part of the application period. They will be able to easily edit their application free of charge throughout the entire application period. The 2023 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook will be posted online February 7th.
Opinion: Tax cuts are coming to Utah. Will more moving trucks follow?
Utah is likely to cut taxes again during this legislative session. So will a lot of conservative states. Statistics show low-tax states are growing the fastest.
Ice fishing can lure those not hitting the slopes for winter fun
It's been heaven in Utah for skiers and snowboarders because of record snowfalls, but for those who don't hit the slopes, ice fishing is an option for a great winter activity.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
KSLTV
DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties. According to a news release, DWR said all of the cases in the additional counties were confirmed between Sept. 29 and Jan. 7. The virus...
kuer.org
The future of outdoor recreation can’t afford to keep showing itself as ‘white alone’
The drive for diversity and inclusion in outdoor spaces is in full gear at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Salt Lake City. Outside of the showcased racks of trendy clothing and state-of-the-art equipment hangs a new reality: The industry’s future may hinge on welcoming in more people of color.
Utah again rejects Utah Lake islands project
The state has once again rejected a proposal to dredge Utah Lake and build islands on it with the material as a way to restore habitat to the water body.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
ksl.com
The 4 ski resorts with the most snow in the country are all in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is living up to its claim of having the "greatest snow on earth" this winter. The four resorts with the most snow in the country are all a short drive from Salt Lake City in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. As of Wednesday, Alta...
Calm skies ahead of another active stretch
After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
kjzz.com
Discussions underway to remove food sales tax in Utah, governor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to see Utah’s sales tax on food eliminated, and he believes there’s some momentum around it as the legislative session gets underway. “I’ll be really honest with you,” he told KUTV 2News in a one-on-one interview...
Utah leaders want ‘historic’ tax cut — but Gov. Cox balks at slashing income tax rate to 4.5%
Utah Legislature explores cutting income taxes, one-time rebates, property tax adjustments, expanding social security credits, repealing food sales tax and more.
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
Utah's golf courses would have to make public how much water they use
A new bill introduced ahead of the state legislative session would require golf courses to report how much water they use on fairways, greens and driving ranges.
890kdxu.com
INAPPROPRIATE: 30 Plates DENIED By The State Of Utah
Some people may disagree, but I think that vanity plates are cool. They're a fun way to brand your company car like we have with the B92.1 B Cube. Or perhaps you would get a vanity plate to show off your hobbies and interests. For example, NTTA PLZ would let everyone know that you are a big fan of knitting.
More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho
Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
eastidahonews.com
At winter meeting, Idaho GOP further restricts its closed primary elections
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho Republican Party adopted a rule intended to limit crossover voting in Republican primaries at its winter meeting. The final version is different from the original proposal after amendments from state central committee members. But Republicans at the meeting came away with conflicting...
