ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kelvin Gastelum injured; Sean Strickland steps into UFC Fight Night 217 main event vs. Nassourdine Imavov

By Danny Segura, Mike Bohn, Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdyaH_0k8vJdL900

The first UFC card of 2023 underwent a major change Monday.

Kelvin Gastelum is out of his main event bout against Nassourdine Imavov at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 217 in Las Vegas due to a mouth injury.

Sean Strickland has stepped up on short notice and will take on Imavov. The bout will remain five rounds, but now is to be contested a weight class above, at light heavyweight.

Two people with knowledge of the change confirmed it Monday to MMA Junkie after an initial report by ESPN. The UFC officially announced the change minutes afterward.

A disappointed Gastelum posted a statement on Twitter in the wake of the news, in which he apologized to all parties involved.

“I’m extremely disappointed to say the least,” Gastelum wrote. “This not how I wanted to start 2023. I worked my ass off & battled through a lot of adversary and was ready to put on a hell of a show this weekend. I apologize to Imavov, his camp as well as @ufc and all the fans.”

Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC), a main training partner of former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, has won three fights in a row. After he stopped Heinisch in July, the 25-year-old Dagestan-born, France-based fighter scored a second-round TKO of fellow prospect Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 268 in November. Imavov most recently defeated Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night 209 in September.

Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) is coming off a close decision loss to Jared Cannonier in December in the main event of UFC Fight Night 216. He’s now on a two-fight losing streak, as he was knocked out by now UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira in July. Prior to the pair of defeats, Strickland was on a six-fight wining streak.

With the change, the UFC Fight Night 217 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland
  • Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson
  • Roman Kopylov vs. Punahele Soriano
  • Raquel Pennington vs. Ketlen Vieira
  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
  • Nick Fiore vs. Mateusz Rebecki
  • Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca
  • Carlos Hernandez vs. Allan Nascimento
  • Daniel Argueta vs. Isaac Dulgarian
  • Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson
  • Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
bjpenndotcom

Marlon Vera promises to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches: “Anderson Silva, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre, they did it like that”

Marlon Vera is promising to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches. It will be Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera (20-7 MMA) vs Cory ‘Sandman‘ Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 219 which takes place on Saturday, February 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through

WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife

Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor sneak peek of ‘Road House’ movie pics alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is gearing up (no pun intended) for his “Road House” remake alongside Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video, is loosely based on the 1989 classic starring the late, great Patrick Swayze. McGregor recently shared a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Veronica Macedo returns from retirement, meets 'TUF 30' winner Juliana Miller at UFC 286 in London

Three years after her most recent fight, and not long after her wedding to a former UFC title challenger, Veronica Macedo is set for a comeback. Macedo (6-4-1 MMA, 1-4 UFC) is set to take on Juliana Miller (3-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) in a women’s flyweight bout when the UFC returns to London for UFC 286 in March. A person with knowledge of the booking confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie on Friday, but asked to remain anonymous since the UFC has not made a formal announcement. Miller announced the fight on the Outside the Box podcast with Xaria Bloom.
bjpenndotcom

Cory Sandhagen shares bold prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight: “I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots”

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has shared an interesting prediction for the proposed Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight. For months now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Alajamin Sterling defending the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. While some may not like it, the UFC does seem to believe it’s the right direction of travel.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
MiddleEasy

Andrew Tate Shares New Message Following Loss Of Appeal

Andrew Tate has issued a new message amidst his current confinement in Romanian custody. Tate was arrested late last month after allegations of involvement in human trafficking. Furthermore, he’s also being investigated for involvement in an alleged crime ring. Tate rose to fame in recent years on social media...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy