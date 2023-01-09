Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
Bay News 9
'We didn't cancel the effort': Renewed bipartisan immigration talks must include House GOP, Tillis says
The bipartisan immigration framework floated among senators in Washington is still on the table, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Spectrum News on Thursday, and the new GOP leadership in the House will have to be a key part of renewed discussions this year. The framework – which was expected to...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Bay News 9
Growing chorus calls for Santos to resign
Rep. George Santos on Thursday fielded new calls for his resignation, but the Republican congressman from Long Island doubled down on his refusal to leave office. More rank-and-file Republicans from New York — including newly elected Rep. Mike Lawler — joined the chorus calling for Santos' resignation on Thursday, while other New York lawmakers openly questioned how he could effectively serve.
Bay News 9
Republicans see double standard in Biden, Trump classified document cases
The discovery of classified documents in a think tank office used by Joe Biden has Republicans renewing their accusations about a Justice Department biased against them. Many Republicans are asking why the FBI has not conducted searches at President Joe Biden’s properties as it did with former President Donald Trump in August at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Bay News 9
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan expected to chair new subcommittee with broad authority
WASHINGTON, D.C. – While Republican Kevin McCarthy now officially leads the House of Representatives as its new speaker, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is quickly becoming one of his most powerful deputies. The conservative firebrand, who represents Ohio’s 4th District, already was poised to lead the powerful House Judiciary Committee....
Bay News 9
Source: California Rep. Barbara Lee tells colleagues she's planning Senate run
Voters don't head to the polls in California for more than a year, but the race to represent the Golden State in the U.S. Senate is heating up. California Rep. Barbara Lee told colleagues at a closed-door Congressional Black Caucus luncheon Wednesday that she is planning to run for U.S. Senate in 2024, a source told Spectrum News.
Bay News 9
House GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they lay the groundwork for public hearings. “Now that Democrats no longer have one-party rule in Washington,...
Bay News 9
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
Bay News 9
Requests mount for more C-SPAN camera access in House chambers
In the wake of a nearly week-long, chaotic vote for speaker on the House floor, requests are growing – both from lawmakers and those outside of Congress – for increased camera access inside the chambers. C-SPAN, a non-profit public affairs network, on Tuesday published a letter sent to...
Bay News 9
Comer ready to lead House Oversight committee, targets Biden
Twenty-three years into his public service career, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has been named to one of Congress’ most visible and important bodies: chairing the House Oversight and Reform Committee. It’s a plum gig that puts him at the lead of most investigations in House. But before the 118th...
Bay News 9
Florida's Rep. Waltz to introduce legislation 'to hit back' at drug cartels
President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Mexico City for a meeting with his counterparts, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the North American Leaders’ Summit. Ahead of the summit Biden and Obrador discussed "increased cooperation" to prevent drug trafficking...
Bay News 9
NY GOP leaders call for Santos' 'immediate resignation'
Members of the Nassau County Republican Committee on Wednesday called on Rep. George Santos to resign, saying the congressman ran a "campaign of deceit." At a news conference in Westbury, Long Island, Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Cairo said Santos "has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service or as an elected official."
Bay News 9
Yellen: U.S. projected to reach debt limit on Thursday
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned that the United States is expected to hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, Jan. 19, and once the limit is reached, the Treasury "will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures" to prevent the country from defaulting on its debts. Lawmakers took action...
Bay News 9
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked 'heart' of democracy on 1/6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants led a coordinated attack on “the heart of our democracy” in a desperate attempt to keep Donald Trump in the White House, a federal prosecutor said Thursday at the start of their seditious conspiracy trial.
