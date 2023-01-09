Lawmakers: Women make history on the first day of Georgia's 2023 legislative session

Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: Governor Kemp sworn in, indictment in South GA drug ring, trouble at Plant Vogtle
On the Thursday Jan. 12 edition of Georgia Today: Governor Kemp was sworn in for a second term, the largest-ever indictment in South Georgia in connection with a sprawling drug ring, and more trouble at Plant Vogtle. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today...
Kemp celebrates 'resilience' of Georgia to start second term
Gov. Brian Kemp started his second term in office Thursday, using his inauguration address to reflect on the sometimes turbulent past four years leading the state and offering an optimistic yet open-ended outlook for the next four years. That includes billions in tax refunds and rebates along with more pay raises for state employees and teachers.
Political Rewind: How has Gov. Brian Kemp changed since being inaugurated in 2018?
1. Gov. Brian Kemp prepares to take office for his second term as governor of Georgia. Kemp begins his term as Georgia's 83rd governor. He will be sworn into office again after winning the 2022 election by a bigger margin than he did in 2018. Kemp will again have a...
Candidates for vacated S.W. Georgia State Senator seat set for special election
Three candidates have qualified to be on the ballot for a special election for the Georgia State Senate District 11 seat at the end of the month.
Lawmakers: Legislative privilege is center of debate on Day 2
The Georgia Senate approved a new list of rules for the upcoming session, including a controversial rule relating to what information legislators are required to disclose. Legislative privilege is a constitutional right awarded to lawmakers during the session to shield them from arrest during the session. Lawmakers are also not liable for what is said during the session or in committee meetings.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia lawmaker introduces bill that could help HOPE scholars, expand eligibility
ATLANTA — An Atlanta lawmaker plans to introduce bills to expand the HOPE scholarship to include technical college students. This would give already-enrolled college students a chance for eligibility. "I wouldn’t be at Georgia State without the HOPE scholarship," GSU freshman Rachel Calhoun said. Calhoun is among the...
Georgia Today: Computer glitch grounds planes; 2,500 new jobs in NW GA; mourning a legend's passing
On the Wednesday Jan. 11 edition of Georgia Today: A computer glitch grounded planes across the country; 2,500 new jobs are coming to Northwest Georgia; and mourning the passing of a legend. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 11. I'm...
Tax cuts, tackling housing issues and touting new investment: Georgia leaders share 2023 vision
As Gov. Brian Kemp took the stage at the Georgia Chamber's annual "Eggs & Issues" breakfast Wednesday, the song "We Are The Champions" accompanied a montage of University of Georgia's national championship victory this week. But the second-term governor had other reason to celebrate, too. Local, state and federal partners...
Political Rewind: Kemp announces solar panel deal; Abrams' future; Biden's classified documents
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Chris Grant, professor of political science, Mercer University. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1....
GPB morning headlines for January 13, 2023
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency after severe storms and tornadoes moved across the state yesterday. Neighborhoods across Atlanta have been awarded $2.5 million in grants to improve community green spaces. Tagged as:. Endangered sea turtles stranded, treated following recent cold snap. January 12, 2023. |. By:
Washington Examiner
Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP
EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
Albany Herald
Kemp puts tax cuts high on priority list for second term
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won re-election in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites
This February, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites invites residents to walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers or explore F.D. Roosevelt’s hand-controlled roadster at the state’s historic sites. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites will offer free admission as part of the statewide celebration of Super Museum Sunday. State […] The post Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tip laws in Georgia explained
Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Republican lawmakers to propose 'fair tax,' eliminating income tax
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers learned Wednesday how much it might cost to eliminate the state income tax – a proposal a Republican lawmaker said he will make this year. The price tag is $3 billion in 2025. For years conservatives have broadly pitched switching to what they call...
Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia's Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy
LISTEN: The charges target an extensive opioid trafficking network in Glynn County and nearby communities. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick's Glynn County.
Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe
In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County special grand jury hands over its findings in Georgia’s 2020 election probe
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - After months of gathering evidence and hearing testimony from some of Washington’s biggest players, a special grand jury has completed its report on the investigation into potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election by former president Donald Trump. This comes about eight months...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning 'Latinx' from state documents
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning the term "Latinx" from state documents, according to an executive order she announced Tuesday. "Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles," she said. Several adjectives and nouns in Spanish end in "o" and "a"...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia No. 3 in racial progress, report finds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The home of Martin Luther King Jr. scored No. 3 in a report that measured the country’s progress in balancing racial groups. According to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub, Wyoming is the No. 1 state in racial progress. Vermont ranked last.
