Surfers charge 20+ foot waves at Waimea Bay
Courtesy Surfline, Salt n Air Studios HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s big wave season on Oahu’s North Shore. Some of the world’s best big wave surfers are out at Waimea Bay as 20 foot plus waves provide endless entertainment for wave riders and spectators. Several of the invitees to the 2023 Eddie Big Wave Invitational were […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ocean Safety continues to urge caution after dozens of rescues on north, west shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With a high surf warning extended through Friday morning Honolulu Ocean Safety is urging the public to remain cautious of huge waves. While forecasts show the giant swell is slowly dropping, this message comes as extremely high surf and dangerous shoreline conditions ― with some areas seeing wave heights to 50 feet ― kept lifeguards and paramedics very busy Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor
HNN News Brief (Jan. 12, 2022) -- The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. -- Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
KITV.com
'It feels very violating' | Woman warns public after her car was broken into in Kahala
KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kahala is generally considered a safe part of Oahu, so when Samantha Marumoto's car was broken into while it was parked in the area, she felt the need to share the cautionary tale with others. With the Sony Open Pro-Am golf tournament expected to draw thousands...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tour boat experiences epic ‘spiritual’ encounter with humpback whale off Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An epic whale tale off Hawaii Island!. Crewmember Kelsi Kauhane got a video of her incredible close encounter with a humpback whale on Tuesday. “Once in a lifetime experience for sure,” Kauhane said. “I’ve been working on the water for over nine years now professionally for...
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
KITV.com
Hawaiian Airlines jet damaged after striking fence at Daniel K. Inouye Airport
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaiian Airlines jet was damaged after crashing into a fence at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday. The jet, a Boeing 717 -200 twin-jet, was scheduled to make an interisland flight from HNL to Kahului Airport (OGG) on Maui when the accident occurred.
‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun
HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
KITV.com
Eddie Aikau Big wave Invitational canceled Wednesday due to poor wind, surf conditions
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is no longer a go for Wednesday due to unfavorable wind and surf conditions, event organizers said Tuesday morning. “Due to the direction of the swell and the wind conditions for 11/11/23, we care cancelling The Eddie and going to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks. Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. Campaign Spending Commission fines shadowy...
Intentional fires ruin Waikiki surfboard racks, community wants a replacement
More than 1,000 surfboards went up in flames in two separate fires that the Honolulu Fire Department said were set intentionally. The Waikiki police substation is located next to the surf racks, but that did not stop the acts of arson.
KITV.com
Wednesday Evening Forecast: Huge North Shore surf continues
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Huge surf continues on North and West shores with High Surf Warnings in effect. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
hawaiinewsnow.com
CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands.
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Memorial service set for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Saturday for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun, who died last November. Pyun died on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 69. Multiple media reports said he had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. Pyun is a...
KITV.com
Hawaiian Airlines flight makes emergency landing at LAX due to possible hydraulic fault
A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for San Diego made an emergency landing Tuesday evening at LAX. Hawaiian Airlines flight 16 departed Honolulu airport at 12:48 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in San Diego around 8:10 p.m., but made an emergency landing at LAX due to a possible hydraulic fault.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID. Stan Lum is happy to be doing his favorite tradition...
