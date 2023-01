SODUS, NY: Formerly of Pittsgrove, NJ - Jim lived his life following the beat of a different drummer, literally. He was never one to follow all the rules and was somewhat of a rebel. He loved his family, his friends and rock and roll. On December 29, 2022, he received his ticket to ride the stairway to heaven. Those who greeted him with open arms and had already joined the spirit in the sky were Jim’s wife, Kimberly Finnie; his parents, Richard and Doris (Wideman) Finnie; his grandparents; Rev. Fay Wideman and wife Matie; and Grandmother Anna Lou Hornbeck.

SODUS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO