New York State

msn.com

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Tyla

Wedding photographer shares three things that tell them the marriage won't last

We love a wedding: celebrating the happy couple, posing for photos, making fools at ourselves on the dance floor – we just get caught up on the good vibes of the day. But it turns out if we can stop downing the free prosecco for just one minute and actually pay attention to the smaller details of what’s going on, we can predict whether these nuptials will go the distance.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Enraged After Husband Makes 'Racy' Joke at Work Party

Work parties are a common part of the holiday experience in corporate situations, and for the most part, people look forward to celebrating the holidays with their colleagues. More often than not, partners are also invited to Christmas celebrations that a company will hold, but for those who are somewhat embarrassed by their partner, these social situations can get a little uncomfortable.
digg.com

Make The Lead-Up To Valentine's Day Extra Romantic With Tiny Love Notes

Every day, give someone special a new capsule with a note telling them how your really feel. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Not every gift needs to be big or expensive. These messages in a bottlle cost less than what we'd typically pay for a lunch out, but they allow you to cleverly communicate how much your partner means to you.
Emerald Media

Iverson: We need new love languages

---------- Gary Chapman, the author of “The Five Love Languages,” has seen his life’s work turn into just about every Buzzfeed quiz on the internet. The only problem: he’s used part of that legacy to promote homophobic views on raising children in his newsletter and wasn’t qualified to publish a theory about all relationships in the first place.

