A host of intriguing new Lexus models have been unveiled at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon and of them all, the RZ Sport Concept is perhaps the most striking. The car is based on the road-going RZ but has benefited from a host of changes to improve its performance while also making it look much more dramatic. It is bathed in a shade of white dubbed Hakugin and has a number of bright blue accents, including across the front fascia and the roof.

