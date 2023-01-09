Read full article on original website
Facelifted Honda Jazz e:HEV Arrives In Europe With More Power And New Sporty Trim
Following the debut of the facelifted Fit range in Japan, Honda announced similar updates for the European-spec 2023 Jazz e:HEV. Those include mild changes in the exterior design, a more powerful hybrid powertrain, and the addition of the new Advance Sport trim to the range next to the regular Jazz and the “adventurous” Jazz Crosstar.
2024 Porsche Macan EV Shows Its Dynamic Side In New Testing Video
The Macan EV will be one of Porsche’s most important cars between now and the end of the decade, by which point the automaker wants electric cars to account for 80 percent of sales. That push was meant to start this year, but software problems meant Porsche was forced...
Lexus RZ Sport Concept Is An Electric SUV That Wants To Be A Race Car
A host of intriguing new Lexus models have been unveiled at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon and of them all, the RZ Sport Concept is perhaps the most striking. The car is based on the road-going RZ but has benefited from a host of changes to improve its performance while also making it look much more dramatic. It is bathed in a shade of white dubbed Hakugin and has a number of bright blue accents, including across the front fascia and the roof.
Is The Rising Auto R7 An Electric SUV That Chinese Buyers Should Consider?
It is no secret that the electric vehicle market is booming in China with new vehicles being unveiled on what seems like a weekly basis. The Rising Auto R7 is one of the latest. For those that don’t know, Rising Auto is a brand from SAIC Motor and its R7...
2024 Porsche 911 Cabrio Shows Off Subtle Updates
It’s hard to believe the current Porsche 911 was introduced more than four years ago, but that’s clear when you take a look at this facelifted 911 Cabrio. Spied wearing minimal disguise, the prototype looks immediately familiar despite having a host of subtle changes. Among the most noticeable are a new front bumper and revised air intakes. The latter feature horizontal bars, which are mounted in front of vertical slats that form the basis of the new active shutter system.
VeilSide Shows Tuned Nissan Z That Will Appear In Fast & Furious Film
Japanese tuner VeilSide has unwrapped its latest build, a heavily modified version of the new Nissan Z that appears to be well on its way to becoming a movie star. That’s because not only has VeilSide teased the car, so has Sung Kang, the actor who plays Han in the “Fast & Furious” film franchise.
2023 Lexus RC And RC F Get New Infotainment And Price Hike Of Up To $1,765
Lexus announced today that the 2023 RC will get a few mild updates over the previous model year in the U.S. For those updates, customers will be asked to pay a little more for their two-door premium coupe this year. Lexus says that the RC and RC F will be...
Impatient Porsche Cayenne Driver Gets Instant Karma In Colorado Springs
We all lead busy lives and need to get stuff done to be our happiest selves. Sometimes though, it’s important to slow down and prioritize safety above productivity or a quick commute. One Porsche Cayenne driver just learned that lesson the hard way. This accident takes place in my...
GM To Fix Broken 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 After All Giving It A New Engine
Marco Garcia recently went viral after suffering a heartbreaking engine failure in his 52-mile 2023 Corvette Z06. Although it was a saga, the owner now says that he and Chevrolet have come to an agreement that he is satisfied with. Garcia posted another video to YouTube last week, saying that...
Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debuts Adding Extra Practicality Into The Mix
Suzuki has finally taken the wraps off the much-anticipated Jimny 5-Door at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, India. The longer and more practical variant of the Jimny will be sold in Suzuki’s global markets including India, Africa, and Latin America. Predictably, the Suzuki Jimny 5-Door is sharing most...
Jaguar Land Rover’s Sales And Order Books Swelled In The Last Quarter
Jaguar Land Rover has reported a jump in wholesale volumes during the last quarter as well as an increase in the number of orders it has on its books. Results from the automaker’s third-quarter of the 2023 financial year, running from the October 1 to December 31, 2022, reveal that wholesale volumes jumped 5.7 per cent compared to the prior quarter ending September 30, 2022 to 79,591 units and 15 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago.
Toyota Electrifies Classic AE86 With EV And Hydrogen Restomod Concepts
Toyota sports cars don’t get any more iconic than the AE86 and at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, the car manufacturer has surprised many by unveiling both electric and hydrogen-powered AE86 conversions. Starting with the hydrogen model, dubbed the AE86 H2 Concept, it features Toyota’s 4A-GEU 1.6-liter four-cylinder...
Cadillac Was Slow With Lyriq Rollout To Help It Iron Out Any Issues
General Motors was intentionally slow in delivering the all-electric Cadillac Lyriq to customers to ensure it could iron-out all potential problems with the SUV. A grand total of 122 Cadillac Lyriqs were delivered to customers throughout 2022. This came despite the car manufacturer having attracted some 233,000 hand-raisers for the EV and telling its suppliers to be ready to produce 25,000 Lyriqs.
Furious Hotel Guest Rams Audi Through Lobby After Argument
An angry hotel guest in Shanghai lost his cool on the morning of January 10 and drove his Audi A5 convertible through the front doors and into the lobby. The act followed an argument about a missing laptop, reports CNA. Video of the incident went viral on Chinese social media...
The i4 M50 Was BMW M’s Best Seller In A Record Breaking 2022
BMW M GmbH announced today that it sold more vehicles in 2022 than it has in any year before. Moreover, the future of the brand looks secure, because its sales leader was an electric vehicle. “The best-selling BMW M automobile of 2022 is the all-electric BMW i4 M50,” says Timo...
After Electric Cars, Bikes And Yachts, It’s Time For Electric Roller Blades
The latest mode of transportation to be “revolutionized” with the addition of electric motors is rollerblades. France’s Atmos Gear brought its last-mile mobility solution to CES this year in the hopes of convincing the world to glide to work. The Atmos Gear inline skates basically look like...
Gran Turismo Creator Wants SIM Racing Rigs To Be More Accessible
Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the video game franchise Gran Turismo, recently gave a lengthy interview surrounding the state of racing video games. Among many notable quotes about the genre he had one big gripe; sim racing rigs are getting too expensive. Speaking at a rare event where Polyphony Digital,...
Bonkers Porsche 944 Converted To A Six-Wheeler Pickup Has A $188,000 Price Tag
While we have seen pickup conversions based on different kinds of vehicles, the Porsche 944 makes the case for the most unusual donor car. The pictured one-off with three axles, a removable roof, and several parts from various Porsche models is listed for sale in Germany, with an asking price of €175,000 ($188,508).
Cupra Delivered 152,900 Vehicles Last Year, Almost Double Its 2021 Tally
Cupra may still be in its infancy as a standalone brand within the VW Group but in 2022, it still managed to deliver 152,900 units, a significant increase from the previous year. Despite facing a shortage of semiconductors and other parts, Cupra’s sales jumped by 92.7 per cent over 2021,...
2024 Mazda CX-90 Teased Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Debut
The teaser campaign for the 2024 Mazda CX-90 is coming to a close as the company has released two new videos, ahead of the crossover’s unveiling on January 12th. While the latest clips don’t reveal anything besides the name and date, one of them gives us a nice stroll down memory lane as it shows a garage filled with classic cars that appear to include the original Cosmo and Miata.
