ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolville, OH

Sheriff’s Office in Ohio releases photos of truck driven by ‘armed and dangerous’ man

By Amanda Barber
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvPLV_0k8vFhIZ00

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says it is still looking for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint .

Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio, is accused of entering a home while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun. He stole money and a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0jMz_0k8vFhIZ00
(Photo from Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies believe Atkinson fled in an older model single-cab Dodge Ram that initially looked like it was spray-painted black.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of Atkinson allegedly driving that vehicle. They say the photos were taken outside of the Cool Spot in Coolville.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcbcg_0k8vFhIZ00
    (Photo from Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCCKd_0k8vFhIZ00
    (Photo from Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they understand the photo is blurry, but they wanted to provide the public with the information they currently have.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating tips.

Atkinson has been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact 911. The Sheriff’s Office considers Atkinson at large and “armed and dangerous.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
GLOUSTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man found dead on Ohio road with gunshot wounds, one person arrested

Ohio officials found a man dead on a roadway on Monday. Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The coroner’s office was called and the […]
ROSEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Man Found Dead in Roadway with Gunshot Wounds

PERRY – Perry county is investigating a shooting that occurred inside their county. According to Perry County Sheriff department on January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The Perry County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page around 9 p.m. Monday night that Gabriel Casto had been found. Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, according to a post on the Wood County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A Zanesville woman who allegedly drunkenly killed 30 year-old Alex King with her car changed her plea in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Thursday, according to a statement from Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch. Pariss Dickinson, 27, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one third-degree felony […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WKBN

WKBN

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy