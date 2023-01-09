Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Related
Lexington Progress
Maness Signs with Memphis
Another dream came true for a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team last Friday, January 6, 2023. Marley Maness’ lifelong dream was the one that became a reality. Marley was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she put the ink to the line that showed her commitment and scholarship offered by the University of Memphis.
techvisibility.com
Payday improvements inside Memphis, Tennessee. 5 fantastic reasons to get a good Memphis, Tennessee pay day loans
Why don’t we determine what currency financial loans are. It is has numerous wishing guidance, and in some cases, it is a loan that financial institutions allow for a primary step (if you don’t have a tendency to certainly have the following the money). The genuine quantity of resources there clearly was is different from $31 to help you $2,five hundred, given situation. Most of the lookup push certain advice talking about payday advances, after which there are two methods to come across individuals: on line or compliment of store banking institutions. Here is all you is to establish to collect investment inside the Memphis, Tennessee.
fox16.com
Unbeaten Blytheville on a hoops mission
The only force able to slow down Blytheville’s undefeated boys basketball team this season has been the weather. Blytheville (19-0 overall, 8-0 in Class 4A Region 3 conference action) wasn’t able to play a regular scheduled game on Jan. 2 with Pocahontas due to inclement weather, but the Chickasaws handled the Redskins 57-29 a night later.
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Burger business is booming in Tennessee! Whataburger opened its fourth location in the Mid-South on Thursday, and the second in Cordova. Thursday was the grand opening of yet another location on Germantown Parkway. The Texas-based fast-food chain opened its newest location near the Wolfchase Mall. The...
thesource.com
Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend
According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday,...
WDIA makes history with 1st Black female program director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WDIA, the first radio station in the country to be programmed for black listeners, is promoting 95.7 Hallelujah FM‘s Tracy Bethea to be its new program director, a role that had been held by the late Bobby O’Jay. Many listeners tuned in Wednesday to hear that the radio veteran will become the station’s […]
No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it
After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
South Reporter
Brian Oneal Martin
Brian Oneal Martin, 43, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Holly Springs, died December 31, 2022, at his home. He was a member of Strawberry MB Church and owner/operator of Brian's Mobile Auto Repair. Visitation will be held at J.F. Brittenum and Son Funeral Home on Jan. 13 from 3-6 p.m....
tri-statedefender.com
Teen mayor of Earle, Ark. models Dr. King’s ‘content of character’
What happens when a hopeful and ambitious seventh grader begins to imagine the possibilities for growth and revitalization in his small, impoverished hometown?. Eighteen-year-old Jaylen Smith answered that question on Dec. 6 when he won a mayoral runoff election for mayor in Earle, Arkansas. He was sworn in Jan. 1, becoming the youngest African-American mayor in the nation.
How Ernest Strickland is helping Black businesses in Memphis
Ernest Strickland is the president and CEO of the Black Business Association of Memphis. Strickland has led a multitude of successful economic and workforce development projects throughout his career. Strickland comes to the BBA after a stellar 15-year career with the Greater Memphis Chamber. In his last role at the chamber, Ernest served as SVP of workforce. He launched Memphis’ community-wide workforce development initiative, Upskill 901, a program aimed at training 10,000 individuals over three years.
White Station High School students fight for driver's education classes in title one schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads can be dangerous to drivers and before getting behind the wheel, many people will go through driver's ed to get a license. However according to a recent report by the state Comptroller of the Treasury, it is getting harder to do. As the number of school districts offering driver's ed decreases, while the number of deadly car crashes involving drivers under 20 has increased.
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
Second suspect in killing of two Memphis teens captured in Ohio
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a Hickory Hill shooting that left two teens dead. According to police, Kameron Newsom, 20, was captured in Ohio on Dec. 20 along with suspect Julius Black for the fatal shootings of a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old Naterria Douglass on Dec. 17. Court […]
actionnews5.com
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off. That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure. The Postal Service says it has...
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
actionnews5.com
Memphis poised for stronger economy than many US cities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The projections look good for the Memphis-Shelby County economy, according to the Greater Memphis Chamber. Ted Townsend, the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber said the job market across the metro has seen growth seven out of the last nine months. “We have about...
Four injured in crash on Hickory Hill Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, including two children, were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Hickory Hill Road Wednesday. Memphis Police responded to the crash in the 3900 block of Hickory Hill Road just after 4:30 p.m. Police say a woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition and two children taken to Le […]
Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
actionnews5.com
8,500+ vehicles stolen in Memphis in 2022, city councilor suggests legal action against auto manufacturers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 crime numbers are in for the City of Memphis, and it was a roller coaster of positive and negative trends. Homicides are down, but auto theft is up dramatically. In total, 8,528 vehicles were reported stolen in Memphis, and what comes as no shock...
Comments / 0