Spokane Valley, WA

Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home

SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
SPOKANE, WA
Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
Spokane Valley burglar caught in the act, arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was caught attempting to burgle a Spokane Valley business and was arrested after a short foot pursuit. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a deputy responded to an early morning burglary alarm on Jan. 6 at Déjà Vu on Sprague Ave. and found the front door had been smashed and frame damaged.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Woman arrested in connection to north Spokane stabbing

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman suspecting of stabbing a man Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Deputies found 18-year-old Kelsie Aitken this morning in her apartment, arrested her without incident and booked her into the Spokane County...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says

CHENEY, Wash. - A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
CHENEY, WA
Spokane man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Spokane man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, after Montana Highway Patrol troopers found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls. 34-year-old Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
GREAT FALLS, MT
High School Basketball Highlights - January 10th

Highlights from a night of High School basketball from around the Greater Spokane League!. (Boys) West Valley 61, Clarkston 49 (Correction from incorrect score shown during highlights) (Boys) Shadle Park 47, Rogers 44. (Boys) Mt. Spokane 61, Ferris 43.
SPOKANE, WA

