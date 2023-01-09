Read full article on original website
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
BBC
Second day of strike action by Isle of Man teachers suspended
A second day of strike action by teachers on the Isle of Man in a row over pay and conditions has been suspended. It follows talks between the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) and the education department. Members of the union started the second of three...
‘Cultural shift’ since pandemic causing attendance crisis in English schools
Teachers say parents are now more reluctant to send children to school or willing to let them stay home
Thousands of ambulance workers go on strike in dispute over pay
Up to 25,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales will strike on Wednesday in a dispute with the Government over pay.Paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions are taking part in staggered strikes across a 24-hour period.None of the workers will strike for longer than 12 hours, with call handlers expected to walk out for six-hour periods.However, health leaders have warned that there will be additional stress on the system owing to this being a larger strike than one held in December.Patients can expect waits for 999 and 111 calls to be answered, and fewer...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Private burial for Greece's last king Constantine
Greece's last king, Constantine II, has died in hospital in Athens aged 82. He had been suffering from heart and mobility problems. Constantine came to the throne in 1964 during a turbulent period in Greek history that culminated in a military coup three years later. He was soon forced to...
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses
Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
Scotland’s hospitals almost ‘completely full’, warns Sturgeon
Scotland’s hospitals are “almost completely full”, the First Minister warned as she outlined measures to ease pressure on the NHS.In a news briefing alongside Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and the deputy chief medical officer, Graham Ellis, Nicola Sturgeon admitted it had been “without any doubt the most difficult winter ever” for the health service.It comes as Dr Lailah Peel, deputy chair of BMA Scotland, warned that hospitals were “not safe” for patients amid increasing pressures.Ms Sturgeon said hospitals across Scotland surpassed 95% capacity on January 4, compared to pre-pandemic levels of 87%.The reality is hospitals right now are currently almost...
BBC
NHS hospitals moving patients into hotel to free up beds
NHS hospitals are discharging patients into a hotel in a bid to ease demand for beds. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire trusts are using the hotel for patients who no longer need urgent treatment but need social care. The Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the three trusts has booked...
BBC
Hospitals open food banks for Black Country NHS staff
Food banks and free breakfasts have been introduced for NHS staff in the Black Country. Subsidised meals have also been made available after bosses heard some staff were struggling to afford to come to work because of cost of living rises. Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital and Walsall Manor Hospital are...
Boris Johnson reportedly joked about being at ‘UK’s most unsocially distanced party’ during lockdown
Former prime minister allegedly made remarks to No 10 staff at alcohol-fuelled leaving do
BBC
World champion's dad campaigns to save Herefordshire track
A bid to save an athletics track has been backed by the father of 1500m world champion Jake Wightman. The surface of Herefordshire 400m track has deteriorated, and needs a £350,000 refurbishment, say campaigners. Unless repairs are carried out, it is feared it will not meet required competition standards.
BBC
Welsh NHS strikes to continue despite talks
Strikes by ambulance workers and nurses look set to continue despite talks with Wales' health minister on Thursday. Eluned Morgan gave unions details of a pot of money that could be handed out to NHS staff as a one-off payment. But several unions said the offer was not enough to...
Steve Barclay ‘concedes’ he will have to increase NHS pay offer to avoid strikes
Health secretary Steve Barclay has privately conceded that he will have to offer a higher pay rise to NHS staff.Mr Barclay has admitted that more than one million NHS staff members deserve more money despite previously insisting that existing pay increases were all the government could afford.But, he also made clear that any new pay rises would come from the current health budget meaning potential cuts to key services, according to The Guardian.His U-turn comes in advance of nurses in England staging two more strikes next week, which is likely to force hospitals to again work at a reduced capacity following...
BBC
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
BBC
Amazon to close Jarrow warehouse as part of UK cuts
Amazon is to close a distribution centre in north-east England later this year, the BBC has learned. The online retailer informed staff at the delivery site in Jarrow, South Tyneside, of the closure on Tuesday. It comes some 24 hours after Amazon confirmed plans to shut three warehouses across the...
Money for NHS pay rises will have to come from existing health budget, says No 10
Downing Street warns ministers there will be no extra funding as they look for way to solve industrial dispute
BBC
UK supply teachers covering Jersey school staff shortages
The government has brought in 11 UK supply teachers to provide cover for staff absences. It said short and long-term measures were being put in place to support a shortage of staffing in Jersey schools. The supply teachers will provide cover for up to two terms. They have been housed...
BBC
Mark Drakeford backs Scottish gender recognition move
Wales should have a gender self-identification system similar to the one approved in Scotland, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. The Scottish Parliament has backed a law which would make it easier for people to change their legal gender. Mr Drakeford said Wales does not have the same powers...
