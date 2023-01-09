ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ten Great Dive Bars on Long Island

Don’t expect much and you won’t be disappointed. We found ten of our favorite so-called dive bars across Long Island. Basically, local places to have a drink or two and maybe a bite to eat. No pretense. No gimmicks. No dress code. Just a local place to hoist a few.
Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York

LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
Adirondack Railroad to offer special themed winter train rides

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Adirondack Railroad has announced some fun Winter-themed train rides for New Yorkers to enjoy some new adventures. Adirondack Railroad is offering two special themed train rides this Winter including the popular Cabin Fever Train and an Adirondack Valentine’s Day Dinner Train. Cabin Fever Train Rides Starting January 22, the Cabin […]
Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
St. James – Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom French Manor Residence

Gracious Living Space With Large Principal Rooms. Oversized Gourmet Kitchen, Stunning Great Room With Soaring 20 Foot Ceilings and A Stone Wall Fireplace As Well As A Spacious Primary Bedroom Suite On The Main Level. Second Floor Loft Balcony, 30 Foot Bonus Room, and Guest Quarters. Backyard Oasis Includes An L-Shaped, Roman Entry, Mountain Lake Pool, Deck, Expansive Lawn And Backed By A Serene Nature Preserve.
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
5 Hiking Trails on Long Island You Should Try

Earn your hiking stripes and bragging rights by exploring hiking on Long Island’s finest trails. Traverse past haunted lighthouses stuffed with peg legs, otherworldly landscapes, sunbathing seals, and sparkling seasides.
New York State’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Plan To Build 800,000 New Homes

New York lawmakers announced a new statewide strategy to address New York's "once-in-a-generation housing crisis." On Tuesday, during her State of the State address, Gov. Hochul discussed bail reform, yearly raises of many residents, how to keep residents safe and more. 'Historic' Housing Shortage In New York State. Hochul also...
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York

There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
