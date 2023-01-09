Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Ravens Star Has 3-Word Reaction To Bengals Accusations That They Played 'Dirty'
The Baltimore Ravens will face the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time in as many weeks. Tensions will mount any time division rivals square off again in the playoffs, but the Bengals added ammunition to Sunday night's rubber match by accusing their opponents of dirty play in Week 18. Per ESPN's ...
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
Lamar Jackson Contract: The QB has 250 Million Reasons Not to Play in the Ravens Playoff Game
Lamar Jackson Contract: The QB has 250 Million Reasons Not to Play in the Ravens Playoff Game Both the Baltimore Ravens organization and its superstar quarterback vowed before the season not to let the Lamar Jackson contract situation become a distraction this year. And, for the most part, it hasn't until recently. On the eve of the Ravens' playoff game against its AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, it looks like the team's leader and best player will sit the game out in favor of backup Tyler Huntley. And, frankly, Jackson should sit out as $250 million or more hangs in the...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans
The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history. The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road. The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0. The Ravens have quite a bit to ...
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Why Ravens pose several challenges for Bengals with or without Lamar Jackson
All signs point to the Baltimore Ravens being without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. The Bengals were a 7.5-point favorite, but the line was pulled from the board Thursday after Jackson was again out of practice. Cincinnati certainly will be picked by most pundits to win the game and deserves that respect as it has more stars on offense than Baltimore.But this game has all the makings to be a dog fight and the Bengals will need to bring their best game to win. By no means should fans view this game as an easy win for Cincinnati. The Ravens want nothing more than to upset the Bengals and spoil their season.
New Update On Ravens Player Who Was Hospitalized Before Bengals Game
Before this past Sunday's game against the Bengals, Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens was hospitalized in Cincinnati with an illness. On Wednesday, the Ravens issued an update on Stephens' health. Thankfully, Stephens is feeling better and is back in Baltimore. "Baltimore Ravens CB ...
Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend
For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
Rush for Bengals gear ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Back-to-back great Cincinnati Bengal teams means back-to-back big sales years for Bengals gear. With only a few days before the team tries to knock off the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this year, Bengals gear is flying off the shelves at local stores. It has not...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals
Optimism that Lamar Jackson will return for the postseason is dwindling. Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per local reporters in Baltimore, a further indication of the unlikelihood that he will be available for Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "I don't have...
Christian McCaffrey saw "greatness" in Brock Purdy after arriving to 49ers
Upon arriving to the San Francisco 49ers via a trade in October, running back Christian McCaffrey got to work. He went through a crash course on his new playbook, intent on learning enough in 48 hours to be on the field with his new teammates against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL
Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals-Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens are in for a tough matchup against the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. Not only has Joe Burrow been an MVP candidate throughout the whole season, but they may not have Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley behind center. That severely hampers their chances against a team that’s fresh off...
Bills Make A Big Playoff Promotion
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for a home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, who they will play for the third time this year. Tua Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up for Miami, and it looks like Skylar Thompson will be suiting up in Buffalo for the Dolphins. The...
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent
Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon makes bold declaration ahead of playoffs
It's a bold statement to make before the playoffs have even begun, but the Bengals have backed up their words with their play all season. Cincinnati ranks seventh in points per game (26.1) and eighth in total yards per game (360.5), per ESPN.com. Although, the Chiefs and Bills both rank in the top two spots in each category.
