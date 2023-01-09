ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportscasting

Lamar Jackson Contract: The QB has 250 Million Reasons Not to Play in the Ravens Playoff Game

Lamar Jackson Contract: The QB has 250 Million Reasons Not to Play in the Ravens Playoff Game Both the Baltimore Ravens organization and its superstar quarterback vowed before the season not to let the Lamar Jackson contract situation become a distraction this year. And, for the most part, it hasn't until recently. On the eve of the Ravens' playoff game against its AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, it looks like the team's leader and best player will sit the game out in favor of backup Tyler Huntley. And, frankly, Jackson should sit out as $250 million or more hangs in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans

The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history. The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road. The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0. The Ravens have quite a bit to ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Why Ravens pose several challenges for Bengals with or without Lamar Jackson

All signs point to the Baltimore Ravens being without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. The Bengals were a 7.5-point favorite, but the line was pulled from the board Thursday after Jackson was again out of practice. Cincinnati certainly will be picked by most pundits to win the game and deserves that respect as it has more stars on offense than Baltimore.But this game has all the makings to be a dog fight and the Bengals will need to bring their best game to win. By no means should fans view this game as an easy win for Cincinnati. The Ravens want nothing more than to upset the Bengals and spoil their season.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation

Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend

For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
MICHIGAN STATE
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals

Optimism that Lamar Jackson will return for the postseason is dwindling. Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per local reporters in Baltimore, a further indication of the unlikelihood that he will be available for Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "I don't have...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL

Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals-Ravens Game

The Baltimore Ravens are in for a tough matchup against the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. Not only has Joe Burrow been an MVP candidate throughout the whole season, but they may not have Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley behind center. That severely hampers their chances against a team that’s fresh off...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bills Make A Big Playoff Promotion

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for a home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, who they will play for the third time this year. Tua Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up for Miami, and it looks like Skylar Thompson will be suiting up in Buffalo for the Dolphins. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent

Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hoops Rumors

Bengals RB Joe Mixon makes bold declaration ahead of playoffs

It's a bold statement to make before the playoffs have even begun, but the Bengals have backed up their words with their play all season. Cincinnati ranks seventh in points per game (26.1) and eighth in total yards per game (360.5), per ESPN.com. Although, the Chiefs and Bills both rank in the top two spots in each category.
CINCINNATI, OH

