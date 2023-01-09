Read full article on original website
SW, from Wildwood NJ
3d ago
Several points.I am seeing alot of these reusable bags along streets and highways.Most of US reused both the paper and plastic bags, I use the paper bags as paper trash cans for recycling paper. The so-called single use bags are reused in our house for small trash can liners, cat litter, etc. I even keep a few in the car now, and have extras in the reusable bags,. This ban makes as much sense as a paper straw in a plastic wrapper..
Reply(2)
4
Comments / 5