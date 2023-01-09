ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineland, TX

kjas.com

Two injured in NE Sabine County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says two men are undergoing treatment after they were involved in a major accident in northeast Sabine County late Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded at about 4:30 to Highway 21 at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry,...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Toddler Left On Side Of The Road

Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. She says she has 10% usable vision, so...
JOAQUIN, TX
kjas.com

Residents of Newton shot during break in

Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
NEWTON, TX
KFDM-TV

JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
BUNA, TX
kjas.com

Who murdered Doug Janis? Sabine County cold case remains unsolved

Doug Janis was living the dream, and doing what he loved along the banks of Toledo Bend Lake; fishing. He was known by the fishing community as “The Catfish Man”, and well loved by all who met him. He was inspired to draw and design plans for a unique houseboat that was years in the making prior to its launch and permanent docking in a cove at Toledo Bend. But all of that changed on December 13th, 2020 when his houseboat went up in flames.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames

Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
BUNA, TX
kjas.com

Major fire in Kirbyville

Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire for some time on Thursday before finally bringing it under control. The firefighters and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly before noon when it was reported that the single story structure located at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just east of the Kirbyville High School was on fire.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Major accident reported in Sabine County

Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the county jail awaiting arraignment after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Jan. 6, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting person said that the suspect was 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

New info learned about Ryder, killed his sister when she was 3

We’ve garnered new information about a prison inmate accused of killing his cellmate in the Gib Lewis prison unit in Woodville, and we’ve learned how prosecution is carried out with crimes that occur within prison walls. Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) spokesman Robert C. Hurst says that...
WOODVILLE, TX
KFDM-TV

TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit

TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
WOODVILLE, TX

