IGN
The Last of Us Creator Explains Why Film Adaptation of the Game Would Not Work
The Last of Us is HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game that is set to release this month. Creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann talked about the adaptation and how it was initially supposed to be a film adaptation as opposed to a TV series. In...
IGN
HBO Max Is About to Get More Expensive in the U.S.
HBO Max has announced its first ever price hike as the streaming service and home of Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon and the upcoming Last of Us series will increase to $15.99 a month. Currently priced at $14.99, the one dollar price increase is the first bump in...
IGN
Xbox and Bethesda Event Coming Later This Month
An Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct games showcase will take place on January 25, featuring new details on Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and more. Announced on Xbox Wire, the event will start at 12pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 8pm UK (so 6am AEST on January 26). A Starfield standalone show is also in the works, meaning it won't feature at the Developer Direct, but Xbox and Bethesda still have plenty to show off for what's looking to be a busy 2023.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - A Sea of Promises
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 8 - A Sea of Promises. 12:10 Look Around for Information about the Island. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
Why You Should be Afraid of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s Bosses – IGN First
“When first facing a boss, you usually start out in despair, thinking there is no way you can beat it. Figuring out when a boss is open to attack and finding clues on how to beat it through trial and error by yourself is what I see as the most enjoyable part of a boss battle. Not giving the player too many hints is something we’ve been conscious about since the Nioh series, and that hasn’t changed for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.”
IGN
Hitman 3 Safe Combinations and Keypad Codes
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide covers all of the safe combinations and keypad codes you'll come across while playing the game. Below, you'll find a breakdown of each location, where the safes are located, and what the codes are. Much like Agent 47, you'll want to be...
IGN
What PlayStation Needs to Do in 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, Daemon Hatfield is joined by Max Scoville and Destin Legarie, and they discuss how important 2023 will be for PlayStation, and what Sony absolutely needs to do to succeed this year.
IGN
Dungeon Munchies - Official Physical Editions Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Dungeon Munchies for another look at this side-scrolling action RPG, including creatures you'll encounter, cooking elements, and more. Physical and Collector’s Editions of the PC game are available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. In Dungeon Munchies, hunt down an array...
IGN
Goose Goose Duck - Official Ancient Sands Release Trailer
A new map, Ancient Sands, is available now for Goose Goose Duck, bringing new mechanics, roles, and more to the cutthroat multiplayer social deduction game. Check out the latest trailer for a peek at the map and see what to expect. Additionally, two new roles are available for all maps and in celebration of the Lunar New Year, a new event will be available featuring new cosmetic art for its existing Goosechapel map, and special collection tokens for a seasonal claw machine featuring exclusive, limited-edition items.
IGN
Aussie Deals: How the DualSense Edge Feels, What it Does Differently, Preorder Info, and More!
In 1998 I was poor. Hand-me-down underpants poor. Living in a rural town, no job poor. Launch PS1 with a busted pack-in controller, so we'll have to tap-steer through Gran Turismo with this arcade stick poor. Those were dark, RSI-ridden days. Understandably, no small sense of wonder was felt when...
IGN
All Valorant Error Codes and Solutions
Nothing is quite so frustrating as being eager to hop into a match of Valorant, only to get hit with an error code. Trying to resolve error codes can sometimes be confusing, but there is some hope. Of the dozens of error codes that exist in Valorant, the majority have known solutions to resolve your error code and get back into playing Valorant.
IGN
Marvel Future Fight - Official January 2023 Update: Moon Temple Defenders Trailer
A new update for Marvel Future Fight features the ability to equip new uniforms for Shadow Shell (Moon Temple Defenders), War Tiger (Moon Temple Defenders), and Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Anniversary Special). The update also brings the ability to explore Area 13 during Dispatch Missions, and new hero tier upgrades for Shadow Shell (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the January 2023 update for the mobile RPG.
IGN
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Official Launch Trailer
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a retro-inspired action platformer following a cyborg ninja’s full-throttle fight against ruthless totalitarians. Packaged in a 16-Bit art style, high-tension soundtrack, and an eight-stage campaign. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Pokémon and Other Trading Cards Targets of Unprecedent Number of Robberies in Japan
Criminals in Tokyo have committed a slew of burglaries targeting high-value trading cards, and the thefts have amounted to “tens of millions of yen'' in damages, according to a new report from The Japan Times. First spotted by Nintendo Life, The Japan Times article cites sources from the Tokyo...
IGN
Outpost: Infinity Siege - Official Announcement Trailer
Enjoy this three-minute trailer for Outpost: Infinity Siege, an upcoming first-person shooter from Team Ranger that includes base-building and RPG elements. Oh, and piloting mechs, too. It's due out in Q3 2023.
IGN
Trenches - Official Teaser Trailer
Trenches is a survival horror game set during World War 1. The game offers randomized action and scares, dynamic puzzles, challenges, and settings with the freedom to explore. Trenches will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on January 20.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Will Have Captain America: Civil War-Level Consequences for the MCU
According to a producer at Marvel, the upcoming finale to the Ant-Man trilogy could have massive stakes for the rest of the MCU, setting up a series of catastrophic dominoes leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Stephen Broussard, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development,...
IGN
Marvel Teases the Return of Uncanny Avengers in Free Comic Book Day 2023 Reveal
Uncanny Avengers quickly emerged as one of Marvel's biggest titles when it debuted in 2012, but it's been several years since the series last appeared on the stands. That looks to be changing later in 2023, at least if Marvel's Free Comic Book Day 2023 announcements are any indication. The...
IGN
Dragon Age: The Missing - See Dark Horse's Prequel to BioWare's Dreadwolf Game
BioWare is finally gearing up to release the next entry in the Dragon Age series. But if you want a taste of what's coming in this acclaimed fantasy saga, Dark Horse Comics is releasing a prequel miniseries dubbed Dragon Age: The Missing. IGN can exclusively debut a new preview of...
IGN
Face-Off: Which 2023 Game Are You Most Excited For?
2023 has officially arrived, and that means we are finally in the year (fingers crossed) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and so many more fantastic games will be released. However, we're very curious to see which 2023 game you are most excited for.
