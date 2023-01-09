Read full article on original website
KLTV
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who allegedly killed a Joaquin woman as part of a Satanic sacrifice has been indicted. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. According to an...
kjas.com
New info learned about Ryder, killed his sister when she was 3
We’ve garnered new information about a prison inmate accused of killing his cellmate in the Gib Lewis prison unit in Woodville, and we’ve learned how prosecution is carried out with crimes that occur within prison walls. Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) spokesman Robert C. Hurst says that...
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Gib Lewis Unit inmate accused of killing cellmate
WOODVILLE, Texas — An investigation is underway following the death of a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate, and officials believe his cellmate is the killer. It happened on January 6, 2023. Staff at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville saw Danny Luken injured in his cell at 2:41 a.m., according to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice release.
East Texas woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking charge
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug trafficking charge, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday. Ingrid Yaresi Balderas De Leon, 28, of Center, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute methamphetamine on July 12, 2022. U.S. District Judge […]
Texas Rangers investigating those who could have helped Sabine County murderer in his escape
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers is leading the investigation to determine if anyone may have helped convicted murderer Matthew Edgar hide from law enforcement in Sabine County for nearly a year. Edgar, 26, was convicted in connection with the 2020 death of his girlfriend Livye Lewis, 19,...
kjas.com
Vernon Parish chase suspect still at-large, truck was reported stolen
Officials in Vernon Parish say that a suspect who fled from deputies both in a vehicle and then on foot Thursday morning is still at-large. Meanwhile, deputies have determined the pickup truck that he was driving had been reported as stolen in Calcasieu Parish. Merryville Police first spotted the truck...
kjas.com
Vernon Parish pursuit ended with suspect on foot, manhunt in Evans Community
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says what began as a vehicle pursuit on Thursday morning became a ground search for the suspect. The department said their bloodhound tracking dogs were deployed in the Evans Community, about 10 miles east of Burkeville. The department said the chase started and ended...
kjas.com
Tyler County meth dealer receives 30 year sentence
Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin has announced that a local methamphetamine dealer has pleaded guilty to drug charges in exchange for a 30 year prison sentence. According to Babin, the case began in May of 2022 when a state trooper stopped Jason Abernathy and discovered in his vehicle a large amount of methamphetamine.
KFDM-TV
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit
TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
Aggravated assault call leads to drug bust in Angelina County
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A call for an alleged aggravated assault on Monday led to officials reportedly seizing more than $1,000 in cash, several guns and drugs from a Redland residence. Angelina County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated assault that had just occurred with both parties still on the scene around […]
KLTV
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A week after his 99-year prison sentence was formalized, convicted murderer Matthew Edgar has been assigned to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Wainwright Unit in Lovelady. The 26-year-old from Sabine County was convicted of the 2020 murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend Livye Lewis...
SHERIFF: East Texas man arrested for allegedly hitting dog with machete numerous times
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for allegedly hitting a dog with a machete numerous times, law enforcement said. A person made a complaint on Jan. 6 to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office about an animal cruelty case. Officials said the complainant mentioned 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar went to their residence […]
kjas.com
Residents of Newton shot during break in
Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
KLTV
Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the county jail awaiting arraignment after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Jan. 6, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting person said that the suspect was 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar.
kjas.com
Two injured in NE Sabine County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says two men are undergoing treatment after they were involved in a major accident in northeast Sabine County late Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded at about 4:30 to Highway 21 at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry,...
kjas.com
JCSO unraveling large theft ring that began with Thursday night pursuit
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday that investigators have started unraveling a large theft ring, and it all began with a vehicle pursuit on the night of Thursday, January 5th. That pursuit occurred between Jasper and Kirbyville with deputies chasing a Nissan Frontier pickup truck...
KLTV
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found

kjas.com
Major accident reported in Sabine County
Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
kjas.com
Forest Service burning in Sabine & Nacogdoches Counties despite dry and windy conditions
The U.S. Forest Service has announced that prescribed burns will be conducted in both Sabine and Nacogdoches Counties beginning on Friday. The fires are being lit intentionally despite local fire departments warning residents that dry dead winter vegetation combined with strong winds are conducive to the spread of wildfires. In...
