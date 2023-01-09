ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

kjas.com

New info learned about Ryder, killed his sister when she was 3

We’ve garnered new information about a prison inmate accused of killing his cellmate in the Gib Lewis prison unit in Woodville, and we’ve learned how prosecution is carried out with crimes that occur within prison walls. Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) spokesman Robert C. Hurst says that...
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Tyler County meth dealer receives 30 year sentence

Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin has announced that a local methamphetamine dealer has pleaded guilty to drug charges in exchange for a 30 year prison sentence. According to Babin, the case began in May of 2022 when a state trooper stopped Jason Abernathy and discovered in his vehicle a large amount of methamphetamine.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit

TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Residents of Newton shot during break in

Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
NEWTON, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the county jail awaiting arraignment after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Jan. 6, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting person said that the suspect was 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Two injured in NE Sabine County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says two men are undergoing treatment after they were involved in a major accident in northeast Sabine County late Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded at about 4:30 to Highway 21 at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry,...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

JCSO unraveling large theft ring that began with Thursday night pursuit

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday that investigators have started unraveling a large theft ring, and it all began with a vehicle pursuit on the night of Thursday, January 5th. That pursuit occurred between Jasper and Kirbyville with deputies chasing a Nissan Frontier pickup truck...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Major accident reported in Sabine County

Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
SABINE COUNTY, TX

