Andy Cohen Breaks Silence On Jen Shah's Sentencing, Says He Hopes To Sit Down With 'RHOSLC' Star 'In Front Of Cameras'

mega; bravo

Andy Cohen spoke out for the first time since Jen Shah was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars.

During the Monday, January 9, episode of Radio Andy , the Bravo boss reacted to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's punishment for her role in the nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people, which she ran for nearly a decade.

mega

"If you read the victim impact report it was pretty stunning," Cohen began, before dropping a major bombshell for any reality television fan.

ANDY COHEN FEELS BRAVOCON BRINGS FANS 'TOGETHER' DESPITE DIVISIVE SOCIAL MEDIA ATMOSPHERE

"I'm hoping to go talk to Jen this weekend. I'm hopeful that I can do that," the Watch What Happens Live host spilled. "I'm hopeful I can sit down with her in front of some cameras and deliver that to you."

Cohen went on to explain that when he initially heard the sentence, he thought Shah might only have to serve half. However, he later learned that with a federal case, a defendant must serve 85 percent of their time.

"It will be a big loss for the show," he emphasized — but then dropped another shocker to Bravo lovers.

bravo

"We have great casting for next year," he teased of season four of RHOSLC , before adding that he's "feeling good" about the Utah-based show going forward.

LISA BARLOW & WHITNEY ROSE FEEL BRAVOCON IS A 'FULL CIRCLE' MOMENT FOR 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY'

bravo

In a New York City courtroom on Friday, January 6, the businesswoman was ordered to serve more than half of a decade in prison for wire fraud in relation to the telemarketing scheme.

"Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt," her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement. "Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes."

Shah will report to a federal prison in Texas on February 17 to begin her sentence.

TMZ obtained the statement from Shah's attorney.