Los Angeles, CA

Rumer Willis Spotted Running Errands With Beau Derek Richard Thomas After Announcing Pregnancy

 3 days ago
Mama’s day out!

On Sunday, January 8, Rumer Willis , the eldest daughter of big-screen legends Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ', was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif., hitting the town to run errands with her new beau, Derek Richard Thomas .

The mom-to-be kept it comfy and casual during her outing, donning a cozy-looking beige sweater with a pair of black leggings. Willis accessorized her ensemble with a pair of Birkenstocks and socks, and the actress carried a large brown tote bag with flower details.

RUMER WILLIS IS PREGNANT! STAR EXPECTING FIRST CHILD WITH BOYFRIEND DEREK RICHARD THOMAS

Thomas seemingly took a page from his girlfriend’s book, looking chill in a pink button-up T-shirt and a pair of black joggers. He completed the look with a pair of black boots and his signature eyeglasses.

The pair’s outing comes weeks after Willis revealed that she and Thomas were expecting their first child together . On Tuesday, December 20, the model broke the news on Instagram, sharing several sweet snaps depicting her baby bump with her 992,000 followers.

Captioning the adorable carousel with a plant emoji, several of Willis’ famous friends flocked to her comments section, offering their well-wishes for the soon-to-be new mama.

"I’m so happy for you my friend,” wrote Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul . “Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!❤️❤️❤️."

"Congrats beauty!! ❤️❤️😍," added Pitch Perfect icon Brittany Snow .

Willis’ famous family also shared kind messages with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

"LoveYOU ❤️❤️👏👏," commented Moore.

"I feel so good,” added Willis’ little sister, Scout Willis . “What a joyful hard launch party."

Though Willis, whose family recently revealed Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia last spring, remanded tight-lipped on social media, it seems the actor is still excited about his daughter’s new addition .

"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," spilled a source close to the Die Hard icon.

"He loves having a big family,” they continued.

BRUCE WILLIS IS 'HAPPY ABOUT BECOMING A GRANDPA & HAVING MORE FAMILY TIME' AS ACTOR'S HEALTH PROGRESSIVELY DECLINES: SOURCE

Daily Mail previously reported on Willis’ recent outing.

