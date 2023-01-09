ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

Southeast Iowa man injured by SUV backing out of driveway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured Wednesday morning when he was run over by an SUV. The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 2000 block of Suffolk Road in Mahaska County. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Alvern Boetsma, 80, of Oskaloosa, was...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home

Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Monday, January 9, 2023. Beverly Mae (Blackburn) Hurley was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, on December 31, 1933, the daughter of Gardner and Alta Jane (Stigel) Blackburn. She married Bobbie Hurley in the state of Washington on June 23, 1957. Beverly and Bobbie moved to Livonia, Missouri, after Bobbie was discharged from the Army in 1957 and they lived there for a time before moving to Waterloo, Iowa. They then moved back to Washington where Bobbie worked, and Beverly was a homemaker. The family moved back to Livonia in 1969 and made their home there until Bobbie passed away. Beverly eventually moved to Glenwood, Missouri, before recently moving to the Putnam County Care Center when she broke an ankle.
LIVONIA, MO
Cold case arrest: Man charged in 2004 Missouri killing

ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) -- A man has been charged with murder and jailed in a case that baffled police for nearly two decades -- the death of a woman whose decapitated torso was found at a Missouri rest stop along Interstate 70. Mike A. Clardy of St. Louis County...
ALTON, IL
Cleanup underway on Edina restaurant destroyed by fire

EDINA, Mo. — Cleanup started this week on the rubble of a popular northeast Missouri bar and grill destroyed by fire last month. The Blue Room just off the square in Edina burned on December 8, 2022. Owner Chris Moubry told KTVO the building was fully insured, and the...
EDINA, MO
Ottumwa man found guilty of May 2019 killing

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man has been found guilty on multiple charges, including murder. Preston Martin, 42, of Ottumwa, was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder as well as burglary and robbery. Martin was charged in the May 2019 stabbing death of Thomas Carlton Foster, 41,...
OTTUMWA, IA
Zach Nunn: 'This is a horrendous case of patient abuse'

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Tuesday night's discovery of photos and videos which showed female patients being assaulted at the Ottumwa Regional Medical Center has shaken the community. Nurse Practitioner Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, was working an overnight shift at the hospital. After his shift, he was found dead in the employee break room.
OTTUMWA, IA
Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama

WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
ALABAMA STATE
Controlled burn in northeast Missouri blown out of control by gusts

NEAR SHELBINA, Mo. — Thanks to gusty winds, a controlled burn in northeast Missouri quickly got out of control on Wednesday afternoon. The Shelbina Fire Protection District was called to the natural cover fire southeast of Shelbina around 1:45 p.m. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Wilt told KTVO the property...
SHELBINA, MO
Witness testimony takes up day 2 of Spurgeon trial

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Witness testimony began in the trial of a southeast Iowa man accused of murder in 2021. Douglas Spurgeon, of Ottumwa, listened to testimony from two law enforcement officers that detailed their version of the day he is accused of killing Gerald William Sapp. Sapp suffered multiple...
OTTUMWA, IA
Apartment complex for factory workers opens in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Bonita Apartments in Ottumwa opened for residents for the first time Tuesday morning. The apartment complex is located in north Ottumwa at the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Kenwood Street. The complex will be home to JBS factory workers and their families. The facility has...
OTTUMWA, IA
Ronald Lee Williams, 71 of Livonia, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions

Ronald Lee Williams, age 71 of Livonia, MO passed away January 3, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Ronald was born in Putnam County. MO on September 8, 1951, the son of George “Bob” and Emogene (Mathes) Williams. He was raised in the Rockford, IL area and graduated from the local schools. Following graduation he served his country with the United States Army until he was discharged for medical reasons. Ronald was united in marriage to Debra Massingill, she preceded him in death.
LIVONIA, MO
DNA, potential murder weapons discussed during Day 3 of Spurgeon's trial

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Genetic information was a big talking point on Day 3 of the Douglas Spurgeon murder trial in Ottumwa. Spurgeon is accused of fatally stabbing Ottumwa resident Gerald Sapp in 2021. The state called three witnesses to testify Thursday. Ottumwa Police Investigator Jordan Staton was recalled to...
OTTUMWA, IA
New childcare facility to open soon in southeast Iowa

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Community togetherness can be seen in many different ways. The Fairfield community united Monday afternoon to cut ribbons and showcase the brand-new Cambridge Little Achievers Center. The Cambridge team has worked with officials statewide to make sure that southeast Iowa children get a facility that will...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Missouri governor proposes 8.7% pay raise for state workers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing an 8.7% pay raise for state workers as a way to offset inflation and discourage employees from leaving for better paying jobs. The governor's proposal also includes an additional $2 per hour shift differential for workers in some congregate...
MISSOURI STATE

