AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
Arizona AG to favor local control when lawmakers target cities
Cities will get the benefit of the doubt and more latitude under Attorney General Kris Mayes when it comes to a law that GOP lawmakers have traditionally used to block local governments from enacting policies they disagree with. Context: Under a 2016 law called SB 1487, any member of the...
fox10phoenix.com
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life
Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible. With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'
Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
Recorder Richer suggests eliminating 'late early ballots' to get faster election results
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer thinks Arizona could get faster election results if the state sets new restrictions for the voters who drop off "late early ballots" on Election Day and expands Election Day to multiple days. The Republican election official released a set of recommendations on...
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gov. Hobbs promises to protect Southern AZ priorities
Arizona Governors traditionally bring their State of the State messages out of the Capitol building to areas like Southern Arizona.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record
Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
kawc.org
Price of eggs in Arizona going up
PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a ‘wake-up call’ on groundwater. Is anyone listening?
Opinion: Gov. Katie Hobbs offered a clear message on groundwater regulation during her first State of the State address. We’ll see if lawmakers take it to heart. Gov. Katie Hobbs called it a “wake-up call” on water. Whether it is remains to be seen. The newly elected...
AZFamily
Maricopa County Recorder says eliminating ‘late early ballots’ could improve elections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer proposes several changes to election laws in a report released Thursday morning, including a suggestion to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. The proposals range from administrative to letting independents vote in any political party’s presidential preference election, typically held in March.
azgovernor.gov
Governor Katie Hobbs’ First State Of The State Address Draws Applause For Bold Vision For Arizona
PHOENIX – On Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs gave her first State of the State Address outlining a plan for bipartisan cooperation with the Arizona Legislature to build an Arizona for everyone. Arizona’s 24th governor welcomed candid discussion about the issues facing the state and clarified her top priorities: Build a resilient, innovative and prosperous Arizona for everyone.
Phoenix New Times
Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona
For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
Phoenix among top in nation for soaring costs
The latest inflation report is out and it shows Phoenix remains among the highest in the nation for soaring costs.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Vows to File Litigation Against Gov. Katie Hobbs for Alleged Illegal Executive Orders
PHOENIX, Arizona – Monday marked the opening day for the 56th Legislative Session, but before getting down to business, the Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) and a group of Republican Legislators from the House and Senate met with the press to state they would be filing a lawsuit against newly-inaugurated Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
KOLD-TV
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
ABC 15 News
Governor Katie Hobbs proposes change to results-based school funding
PHOENIX — In Governor Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address Monday, she made it clear education is one of her top priorities. She’s wanting to scrap the current results-based funding formula and equally distribute funds to all schools across the state. Currently, the state distributes $68.6...
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
