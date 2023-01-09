ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Mirror

Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life

Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible.  With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
NBC News

Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'

Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
a-z-animals.com

Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record

Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
kawc.org

Price of eggs in Arizona going up

PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
AZFamily

Maricopa County Recorder says eliminating ‘late early ballots’ could improve elections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer proposes several changes to election laws in a report released Thursday morning, including a suggestion to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. The proposals range from administrative to letting independents vote in any political party’s presidential preference election, typically held in March.
azgovernor.gov

Governor Katie Hobbs’ First State Of The State Address Draws Applause For Bold Vision For Arizona

PHOENIX – On Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs gave her first State of the State Address outlining a plan for bipartisan cooperation with the Arizona Legislature to build an Arizona for everyone. Arizona’s 24th governor welcomed candid discussion about the issues facing the state and clarified her top priorities: Build a resilient, innovative and prosperous Arizona for everyone.
Phoenix New Times

Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona

For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
ABC 15 News

Governor Katie Hobbs proposes change to results-based school funding

PHOENIX — In Governor Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address Monday, she made it clear education is one of her top priorities. She’s wanting to scrap the current results-based funding formula and equally distribute funds to all schools across the state. Currently, the state distributes $68.6...
