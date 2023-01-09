ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Victim of house explosion identified

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
Lafayette Police Department David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion.

Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.

The man was likely producing fireworks where the explosion happened, the release reads, and nearby residences were evacuated.

Investigation led LPD officers to a residence in the 2000 block of Crestview Ct., where they found other hazardous materials.

