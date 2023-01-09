Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Trial for man charged with shooting Linn Co. Deputy to stay in Linn County, judge rules
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A judge ruled Wednesday that the attempted murder trial for Stanley Donahue will stay put in Linn County, despite repeated efforts to move it from defense lawyers. Donahue is accused of shooting an injuring Linn County Deputy William Halverson during a robbery at the Casey's...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
KCRG.com
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - LeSean Boles calls her daughter Devonna Walker’s death a murder, even knowing what happened in the video that shows her daughter charge someone who had their back to her right before she is stabbed. 29-year-old Walker was fatally stabbed at Cambridge Townhomes in northeast...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD & Linn Co. Attorney release joint statement on stabbing death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After calls from friends and family for answers, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks have released a statement on the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. She was stabbed to death in the 2100 block of North Town Court NE...
iheart.com
Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police. Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Officers said when...
KCRG.com
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
iheart.com
Jury Selection Underway For Cedar Rapids Man Accused Of Killing Family
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Jury selection is underway today for a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his mom, dad, and sister. Alexander Jackson is facing three counts of 1st-degree murder, accused of killing his parents Jan and Melissa Jackson and his 19-year-old sister Sabrina Jackson at their northeast Cedar Rapids home in June of 2021. Jackson was found with a gunshot wound to the foot, and he told investigators he and his family members were shot during a break-in. Prosecutors say he shot himself.
1650thefan.com
Late Night Shooting Injures Waterloo Man
Waterloo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night shooting that left one person injured. The shooting happened at 213 Peoria Street around 10:30PM. The victim who was shot has been identified as Pharrell Jackson. Jackson was transported to an area hospital where he is reportedly in “stable condition.” No suspects are known at this time. Police say that the investigation is ongoing, though they believe the suspect and victim may know each other.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman
It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Identify Victim of Fatal Weekend Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police identify the victim of a fatal weekend shooting. Police say 22 year-old Mohamed Tawfik was shot in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of the shooting around 7:30pm and found Tawfik in the driver's seat. Investigators say he'd been shot and was unresponsive to treatment at the scene. Tawfik was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and the case remains under investigation.
ourquadcities.com
Meth, gun found in safe, Special Ops Unit alleges
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after members of a special law enforcement group allege they found methamphetamine, suspected heroin and a gun in a safe. Agron Erwin-Simpson faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and a serous misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records show.
kwayradio.com
Drug Arrest After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
kwayradio.com
Tuesday Night Shooting
One person was hospitalized in a shooting in Waterloo Tuesday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Many of the details have not yet been reported but a victim showed up to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by private vehicle Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m. Their identity and condition have not been released. Investigators photographed the vehicle that the victim arrived in and later several patrol vehicles were sent to a location on Peoria Street. The investigation is on going at this time.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire
A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
[UPDATE] Owner of Linn County Restaurant Damaged By Fire Has Been Arrested
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
KCRG.com
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
KCRG.com
Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for heroin and fentanyl conspiracy
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old man who conspired to distribute heroin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday. Evidence at the hearing showed Taylor James Leyden conspired with others to distribute substances that contained both heroin and fentanyl. In 2021, Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap investigation of several...
KAAL-TV
IA woman faces 33 theft, forgery charges allegedly benefitting Harmony businesses
(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa woman appeared in Fillmore County Court Monday on 33 theft charges: two counts of theft/transfer movable property, two counts of theft by check, seven counts of theft by swindle, two counts of receiving stolen property, and 20 charges of check forgery. Mindy Jo...
cbs2iowa.com
Family, friends wait for answers in stabbing death of Cedar Rapids mother
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Six days after the first homicide of 2023 in Cedar Rapids, family and friends of the woman killed are still wondering what happened as they wait for answers. Devonna Walker, 29, was found stabbed in the 2100 block of North Towne Court...
