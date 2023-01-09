ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Tulla Booth of Sag Harbor Dies January 6

Beloved wife, step-mother, grand-mother, cousin, sister, friend, Tulla Booth passed away on January 6th at 6:30pm, peacefully in her sleep after a long illness. She was a long time artist,
SAG HARBOR, NY
Sean Giblin of Sag Harbor Dies December 22

Sean Giblin of Sag Harbor died on December 22. He was 79. He was born in New York City to Edwin and Mary (Murrin) Giblin. In 1951, they moved to
SAG HARBOR, NY
Valerie Justin of Sag Harbor Dies January 7

Valerie Justin died on January 7 in her Sag Harbor home, in the company of family and friends. She was 97. She was a familiar figure to residents of the
SAG HARBOR, NY
'Kahlo: An Expanded Body' at Parrish Art Museum

The work of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo is well known around the world, as are many elements of the artist's personal life — from her socialist political views and
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
Sag Harbor Receives $100,000 Donation for Fireboat Purchase

Someone attending the Sag Harbor Village Board meeting on Tuesday may have thought they had stumbled into Sag Harbor Justice Court by mistake, when Ed Burke Jr., a well-known local
SAG HARBOR, NY
Going West: Schmidt's Market Will Move Into Old Quogue Market

Schmidt's Market is heading west. Dan Schmidt, the owner and operator of Schmidt's Market, which was a staple in Southampton Village for 43 years before closing on October 21, confirmed
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Westhampton Beach Village Board Approves Special Exception for Condo Plan, Green Lights Outdoor Dining Plan

The Westhampton Beach Village Board last week unanimously granted a special exception permit for a 45-unit condo development, approved a measure to continue allowing local restaurants to use village sidewalks
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
East Hampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton Wrestling Continues Its Upward Trend

Every week, East Hampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton wrestling head coach Ethan Mitchell said, it seems like his team is making history. On Friday night, the Bonackers pulled out a gutsy 37-28 victory at
EAST HAMPTON, NY
East Hampton Girls Basketball Hosts Pierson/Bridgehampton For 'Sink Pink' Game, Raises Over $1,800 For Katy's Courage

The East Hampton girls basketball team hosted Pierson/Bridgehampton for its "Sink Pink" game on Monday night in what was a fundraiser for Katy's Courage, a not-for-profit organization honoring Katy Stewart,
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Cerulo Is Leading Southampton Girls Indoor Track Team

Kyla Cerulo is on fire. The Southampton junior has placed first, fourth, second and first in her past four meets in her number one event, the 55-meter dash. In the
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

