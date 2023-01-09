ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

WAFF

Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Police Search for Information After Woman Set on Fire in Priceville

Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Man Wanted in Shooting Death of Father

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) and Stevenson Police Department (SPD) are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Parents Can Be Held Liable for Child's Gun Use

Law enforcement officials are expressing concern about a child's access to their parents' firearms after Alabama's law repealing the need for a concealed carry permit went into effect.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Reward Offered in Huntsville Murder Investigation

Huntsville Police say there is a reward being offered by an anonymous donor for anyone with information in the Sunlake murder investigation.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Casey White's defense attorneys file motion to move trial.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week

Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Casey White's Attorneys Want Capital Murder Trial Delay

Attorneys for Casey White this morning asked a Lauderdale County judge to delay his scheduled April trial in the death of Vicky White.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

