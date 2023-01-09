Read full article on original website
Father dies with ‘apparent knife wound’, son arrested
A Lauderdale County man was arrested following a reported dispute with his father where he was armed with a knife, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
WAFF
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
WHNT-TV
Police Search for Information After Woman Set on Fire in Priceville
Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. Police Search for Information After Woman Set on …. Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and...
Muscle Shoals Police investigating ‘terrorist threat’ at Covenant Christian School
The Muscle Shoals Police Department is investigating a threat made against students at Covenant Christian School.
WHNT-TV
Man Wanted in Shooting Death of Father
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) and Stevenson Police Department (SPD) are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) and Stevenson Police Department (SPD) are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night.
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after being called to Derrick Street Tuesday night.
WAFF
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
Man charged in Decatur Walmart murder transferred to mental health facility
The man charged with fatally running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart has been transferred to a mental health facility
WHNT-TV
Parents Can Be Held Liable for Child's Gun Use
Law enforcement officials are expressing concern about a child's access to their parents' firearms after Alabama's law repealing the need for a concealed carry permit went into effect. Parents Can Be Held Liable for Child’s Gun Use. Law enforcement officials are expressing concern about a child's access to their...
WAAY-TV
Madison County organization pushing for stronger gun laws after deadly birthday party shooting
A deadly birthday party shootout is sparking a call for more gun safety measures in Madison County. The Alabama chapter of Moms Demand Action has been fighting for increased gun laws in Huntsville since 2018. Saturday's shootout is the latest example of why the organization believes Alabama needs stricter gun regulations.
Family speaks out after deadly 21st birthday shooting in Huntsville
Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.
WHNT-TV
Reward Offered in Huntsville Murder Investigation
Huntsville Police say there is a reward being offered by an anonymous donor for anyone with information in the Sunlake murder investigation. Huntsville Police say there is a reward being offered by an anonymous donor for anyone with information in the Sunlake murder investigation. Alabama Man Auctioning Damar Hamlin Rookie...
WAFF
Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Casey White's defense attorneys file motion to move trial. Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
Two suspects sought after robbery at Regions Bank in Huntsville
Authorities are searching for two bank robbers after an incident at a bank in Huntsville.
WHNT-TV
New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week
Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
WAFF
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
‘It was brutal,’ Florence man accused of killing Georgia woman appears in court
An Alabama man accused of murdering a Georgia woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.
WHNT-TV
Casey White's Attorneys Want Capital Murder Trial Delay
Attorneys for Casey White this morning asked a Lauderdale County judge to delay his scheduled April trial in the death of Vicky White. Casey White’s Attorneys Want Capital Murder Trial …. Attorneys for Casey White this morning asked a Lauderdale County judge to delay his scheduled April trial in...
