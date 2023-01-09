ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

University of Idaho- Students On High Alert, As School Is Back In Session

By John and Ken Staff
 3 days ago

School is back in session as students return to the University of Idaho campus as they begin a new semester. Only two weeks after Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the killings of four students from the University.

Kohberger, was taken into custody last month and charged with four counts of murder in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

This caused a sense of relief for students when deputies booked the suspect of the killings. But this doesn't mean that Idaho state students aren't taking precautions as they return back.

Some students have gone out of their way to protect themselves by purchasing items like, a heavy flashlight with a strobe function that doubles as a baton, others have enrolled in a self-defense, vigilance, and stalking awareness courses offered by the school.

School officials have attempted to diminish the fears of students and parents heading into a new semester by filling up on campus patrols and working more closely with local and state law enforcement agencies, among other measures to protect everyone.

